These could be the best wireless earbuds in 2023 — and they just hit lowest price ever

Jabra audio products consistently sound fantastic, but its latest earbuds are amongst the best we’ve ever tested. If you want to pick up a pair, now's your opportunity.

Right now the Jabra Elite 10 wireless earbuds are $224 at Best Buy . This is $25 off and the lowest price I’ve ever seen for these earbuds. I highly recommend taking advantage of this deal before it disappears.

Jabra Elite 10: was $249 now $224 @ Best Buy

Lowest price: Equipped with Dolby Atmos, spatial audio support with head tracking, seamless Bluetooth multipoint with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio, the Jabra Elite 10 deliver some of the best sound we’ve heard from a pair of wireless earbuds as well as powerful ANC. They’re also IP57 rated for dust and water resistance and last for up to 36 hours of battery life.

Price check: $249 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite 10 could easily make our lists of the best wireless earbuds and the best noise-cancelling earbuds this year. If you want to know why, just check out our extremely positive Jabra Elite 10 review .

In our tests, we found that the Jabra Elite 10 produced an incredibly rich sound profile that was very well-balanced. Music Equalizer in the Sound+ app lets you tweak the audio to your preferences, giving you more control over what you’re listening to. Plus, ANC is very strong with these earbuds — distractions like construction work, household appliances and high-volume TV shows were totally reduced.

These earbuds also have good battery life. They last for 6 hours of listening time with ANC on, or 8 hours with ANC off. This extends up to 36 hours with the included charging case. This puts the Jabra Elite 10 roughly on par with the AirPods Pro 2.

The Jabra Elite 10 earbuds also deserve a nod for their stylish design. The teardrop shape makes for a comfortable fit and the IP57 rating means the earbuds are secured well against dust and water damage.

However, the downside to the Jabra Elite 10 is that they aren’t great on calls. Both ends of the conversation sounded fine when taking calls indoors, but the earbuds couldn’t separate our reviewer’s voice from outside noise when taking a call in a noisy environment.