These audiophile-grade Sennheiser headphones are 50% off for Black Friday

If you care about the quality of your music, there's two Black Friday headphone deals you have to snatch up before they're gone.

Right now you can grab either the Sennheiser HD 599 SE open-back headphones for just $99 on Amazon after a 50% discount, or upgrade to the coveted Sennheiser HD600 headphones for $299 that regularly cost $450.

Part of the company’s legendary HD collection that includes the Sennheiser HD800S and updated Sennheiser HD560S, these are two of the best audiophile headphones you can buy and at that this price are almost impossible to pass up on.

Sennheiser HD 599 SE: was $199 now $99 @ Amazon

For audio lovers, this is the Black Friday deal to jump on. At under $100 these over-ear, open-back headphones are the real deal for critical listening, offering neutral sound quality, large soundstage and great imaging via custom 38mm drivers. They're comfortable for long listening sessions and, best of all, affordable.

Sennheiser HD600: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon

When I need to test out a new audio track and want the absolute best-possible experience, these are the open-back headphones I reach for. These headphones offer an even wider soundstage and better clarity thanks to the larger 42mm drivers. These are considered the gold-standard by all audiophiles, and are worth having in your collection if you're serious about hi-res audio.

Looking for something portable? The excellent Sennheiser CX Plus are also on sale

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

For audiophiles who like to listen to their music in the comfort of their own home, open-back headphones like the Sennheiser HD599 SE or Sennheiser HD600 are the way to go. However, if you like to take music with you on the go and need one of the best wireless earbuds to keep the party going, keep your eyes peeled for an upcoming deal on the Sennheiser CX Plus.

Like the HD599 SE, the Sennheiser CX Plus will also be on sale for Black Friday and have seen their $179 MSRP slashed by 56% to just $79.

With a 24-hour battery life with the case, an IPX4 water-resistance and active noise cancellation, the Sennheiser CX Plus will line up with some of the best earbuds like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and are available at half the price.

Sennheiser CX Plus: were $179 now $79 @ Amazon

For on-the-go listening, the Sennheiser CX Plus are a top performer. With great sound quality, above average battery life, active noise cancellation and IPX4 water-resistance, these are a great alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM5 or Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Sennheiser has a number of great Black Friday deals worth checking out — but of them all, the ones I've highlighted above offer the best bang for your buck.