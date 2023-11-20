The Switch OLED is my favorite handheld ever — here are 11 Black Friday Switch game deals I’d buy

For my money, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the best handheld gaming console ever made. That stunning 7-inch screen gets the sweetest of tunes out of the best Switch games , and with Black Friday week now upon us, this is a great time to pick up some brilliant titles at juicy discounts.

While there might be a lot of shovelware on Switch, that certainly doesn’t apply to the games on my list. All the Switch titles below are damn good, and all are worth buying at full price, let alone with lovely Black Friday price drops. So if you’ve got some disposable cash, the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals below are must-buy in my book.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals (US)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

Another masterpiece. Tears of the Kingdom is a breathlessly clever sequel that lets you achieve some remarkable physics-defying feats thanks to Link's Ultrahand abilities.

Ori: The Collection: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful, and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon

A terrific throwback side-scrolling 2D beat 'em up that tips its cap/pizza slice at the likes of Streets of Rage. The old school pixelated art style is endearing and the game's soundtrack is eminently hummable.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal I can currently find knocks a whopping $45 off Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. This Nintendo/Ubisoft crossover has no right to be as good as it is, yet its turn-based battles and endearing characters will instantly slap a smile across your face.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Probably the best JRPG on Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 showcases brilliant combat and stupendous world-building. It's a game of dizzying scope, yet the breadth of its ambition never stops the developers from spinning a thoroughly engaging tale.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals (UK)

Metroid Dread: was £39 now £29 @ Amazon

One of the five best games on Switch, Metroid Dread is punishing but utterly sublime. I adore this game. So much so, I actually bought it twice. After finishing it once and selling my copy on eBay, I rebought it a year later because I was desperate for a second playthrough. Very few games make better use of the Switch OLED's impeccable black levels than Samus' sensational quest.

Sonic Superstars: was £54 now £34 @ Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Genesis/Mega Drive will love.

Luigi's Mansion 3: was £39 now £34 @ Amazon

Not a huge discount, but any time Luigi's Mansion 3 goes on sale is a cause for celebration. One of the best looking games on Nintendo's handheld hybrid, this ghost-hunting puzzler looks sensational on the OLED model.

Little Nightmares 2: was £25 now £19 @ Amazon

We rightly hailed this sequel as a "horror masterpiece" in our Little Nightmares 2 review. This is another title that looks brilliant on Nintendo Switch OLED, thanks to almost the entire game being bathed in black. Oh, and if there's a scarier character in video games than that teacher, I don't want to come within a country mile of them.