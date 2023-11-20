The Switch OLED is my favorite handheld ever — here are 11 Black Friday Switch game deals I’d buy

By Dave Meikleham
published

These are some of the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals you'll find

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Black Friday deal
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

For my money, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the best handheld gaming console ever made. That stunning 7-inch screen gets the sweetest of tunes out of the best Switch games, and with Black Friday week now upon us, this is a great time to pick up some brilliant titles at juicy discounts.

While there might be a lot of shovelware on Switch, that certainly doesn’t apply to the games on my list. All the Switch titles below are damn good, and all are worth buying at full price, let alone with lovely Black Friday price drops. So if you’ve got some disposable cash, the Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals below are must-buy in my book.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals (US)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon
Another masterpiece. Tears of the Kingdom is a breathlessly clever sequel that lets you achieve some remarkable physics-defying feats thanks to Link's Ultrahand abilities. 

View Deal
Ori: The Collection: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon

Ori: The Collection: was $29 now $24 @ Amazon
This bundle packs in Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of the Wisps. These soulful platformers are utterly beautiful, and also prove surprisingly challenging thanks to some Metroidvania gameplay twists. 

View Deal
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
A terrific throwback side-scrolling 2D beat 'em up that tips its cap/pizza slice at the likes of Streets of Rage. The old school pixelated art style is endearing and the game's soundtrack is eminently hummable. 

View Deal
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $14 @ Amazon
The best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal I can currently find knocks a whopping $45 off Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. This Nintendo/Ubisoft crossover has no right to be as good as it is, yet its turn-based battles and endearing characters will instantly slap a smile across your face. 

View Deal
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
Probably the best JRPG on Switch, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 showcases brilliant combat and stupendous world-building. It's a game of dizzying scope, yet the breadth of its ambition never stops the developers from spinning a thoroughly engaging tale. 

View Deal

Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals (UK)

Metroid Dread: was £39 now £29 @ Amazon

Metroid Dread: was £39 now £29 @ Amazon
One of the five best games on Switch, Metroid Dread is punishing but utterly sublime. I adore this game. So much so, I actually bought it twice. After finishing it once and selling my copy on eBay, I rebought it a year later because I was desperate for a second playthrough. Very few games make better use of the Switch OLED's impeccable black levels than Samus' sensational quest. 

View Deal
Sonic Superstars: was £54 now £34 @ Amazon

Sonic Superstars: was £54 now £34 @ Amazon
A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Genesis/Mega Drive will love. 

View Deal
Luigi's Mansion 3: was £39 now £34 @ Amazon

Luigi's Mansion 3: was £39 now £34 @ Amazon
Not a huge discount, but any time Luigi's Mansion 3 goes on sale is a cause for celebration. One of the best looking games on Nintendo's handheld hybrid, this ghost-hunting puzzler looks sensational on the OLED model.  

View Deal
Little Nightmares 2: was £25 now £19 @ Amazon

Little Nightmares 2: was £25 now £19 @ Amazon
We rightly hailed this sequel as a "horror masterpiece" in our Little Nightmares 2 review. This is another title that looks brilliant on Nintendo Switch OLED, thanks to almost the entire game being bathed in black. Oh, and if there's a scarier character in video games than that teacher, I don't want to come within a country mile of them. 

View Deal
Metroid Prime Remastered: was £27 now £24 @ Amazon

Metroid Prime Remastered: was £27 now £24 @ Amazon
Initially we called out this pitch perfect remake for being too pricey — it launched at $40/£40 — so it's great to see it being sold for almost half that amount during Black Friday week. The visuals of the GameCube classic have been entirely overhauled, breathing fresh life into what's arguably the best Metroid game of all time. 

View Deal
Dave Meikleham
Dave Meikleham
UK Computing Editor

Dave is a computing editor at Tom’s Guide and covers everything from cutting edge laptops to ultrawide monitors. When he’s not worrying about dead pixels, Dave enjoys regularly rebuilding his PC for absolutely no reason at all. In a previous life, he worked as a video game journalist for 15 years, with bylines across GamesRadar+, PC Gamer and TechRadar. Despite owning a graphics card that costs roughly the same as your average used car, he still enjoys gaming on the go and is regularly glued to his Switch. Away from tech, most of Dave’s time is taken up by walking his husky, buying new TVs at an embarrassing rate and obsessing over his beloved Arsenal. 