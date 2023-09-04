The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $400 off for Labor Day — Plus $300 off the Z Flip 5

Labor Day sales are getting serious, and it's a huge opportunity if you're looking to score one of the best foldable phones on the market. It's a battle between all the major retailers to offer the best deal on the Z Fold and Z Flip 5.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $1,399 with activation at Best Buy right now. If you're more of a flip fan, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is $699 with activation at Best Buy right now. These deals take $400 and $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 respectively.

If you'd rather buy the phones unlocked, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $1,499 at Amazon right now, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is $799 at Amazon.

Also note that you can get up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Samsung or up to $600 off the Galazy Z Flip 5 at Samsung via trade-in.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best mobile for anyone looking for a phone and tablet combo. In our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we welcomed the phone's thinner/lighter design and multitasking capabilities, but find it's a good phone only if it's your first foldable or if you're upgrading from a much older foldable. It features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens.

Price check: $1,499 @ Amazon | $1,000 trade-in credit @ Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 5: was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

Samsung is knocking up to $600 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when you trade-in an older phone. The phone features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get 12MP f/1.8 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 5 review we said several upgrades like its larger outer display and gapless design make it a more usable phone than predecessors.

Price check: $799 @ Amazon | $600 trade-in @ Samsung

Need help deciding which phone to get? In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we loved this phone's thinner and lighter design and powerful multitasking. It's also an incredible gaming phone — the large inner display gets you a better view of the action, and games will look slick thanks to the Z Fold 5's 120Hz refresh rate.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5's triple rear camera system includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. You also get a 10MP selfie camera up front and a low-res under-display camera on the inner display. Portraits, wide shots and low light shots all looked sharp.

Meanwhile, in our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review we praised this phone's larger outer display, excellent camera performance and sleek design. This is the phone to get if you prioritize portability, since the Z Flip 5 slips easily into a pockets when folded.

Whichever you choose, you'll have your hands on one of the best foldable phones on the market, so don't sleep on these Labor Day sales.