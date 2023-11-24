The Gymshark shorts I swear are 70% off in Black Friday sale

I'm a runner and regular gym goer and the Gymshark Adapt Seamless Cycling Shorts are the only pair of shorts I can wear for both forms of exercise. I love how they hug me tight without causing discomfort, they don't need to be hoisted up mid-squat set or speed session and they are flattering on the body. And this Black Friday, they are half-price.



I wish I had bought my pair now as the Gymshark Adapt Seamless Cycling Shorts are only $13 at Gymshark, 70% off the original price. Designed specifically for lifting, the Adapt shorts are high-waisted for support, and sweat-wicking and feature a ruched detail on the bum to add a little extra sculpt for those post-booty burn pics. Check this deal out below...

Gymshark Adapt Seamless Cycling Shorts: was $44 now $13 at Gymshark

This 70% deal is not one to miss if you are looking for a reliable pair of lifting shorts that not only look good but feel amazing. I can confirm these shorts are squat-proof. I use these sweat-wicking shorts for running and gymming and love the high waist support the Adapt shorts offer.

I like to hit the gym in my Gymshark Adapt Seamless Cycling Shorts when I know I have a heavy leg day ahead of me. I also got a 10K personal best wearing these shorts and I've trained for a half marathon in them so it's safe to say I've put them through the wringer.

The overall design is a winner for those who need a high-performing pair of cycling style shorts but also want to look stylish while you move. Finding exercise-proof shorts isn't easy. Some ride up your bum the moment you step out the door, some dig in at all the wrong places, while others show visible sweat patches. The Adapt shorts sit comfortably around the waist and provide the flexibility needed when working out.

I love the simple black color of the Gymshark Adapt Seamless Cycling Shorts and think the subtle animal print adds a little extra flare. Plus, the seamless stretch built into the shorts means they are very forgiving on the waist and stomach, handy for the ladies out there who are prone to bloating.



This 70% discount is mega so grab a pair while you can!