The excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 just hit its lowest price ever

The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy. As part of this week's Discover Samsung Sale, you can take up to $60 off select models.

Currently, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi) on sale for $209.99. That's $40 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this watch. Plus, you'll get a free $50 Google Play credit with your Galaxy Watch purchase. (Alternatively, you can trade-in an old smartwatch to get up to $185 off the sale price).

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm/WiFi): was $249 now $209 @ Samsung

Free $50 Google Play credit! Samsung has its 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 on sale for just $209. The Galaxy Watch 4 has a sporty aesthetic, plus a cool body composition analysis feature, and revamped Wear OS software. In our Galaxy Watch 4 review, we named it Samsung's best smartwatch ever. Alternatively, if you have an older smartwatch to trade in, you can get up to $185 off the discounted price.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm/WiFi): was $349 now $309 @ Samsung

Free $50 Google Play credit! The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic shares the same hardware as the Galaxy Watch 4. However, the Classic pays homage to Galaxy Watch models of the past courtesy of its rotating bezel. It's also less sporty looking with a design that's similar to that of a traditional timepiece. Have an older smartwatch to trade in? You can get up to $185 off the discounted price.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a smartwatch that's hard to beat. This wearable device is designed for fitness enthusiasts, thanks to the built-in workout tracking that can automatically recognize up to six types of activities. Runners will also appreciate the running coaching technology that assesses your oxygen levels to track your heart and lung endurance while exercising.

Its sleek yet comfortable design makes this smartwatch perfect for lengthy use. The Galaxy Watch 4 also sports other handy features, including a heart rate monitor and an ECG sensor. It's also the first smartwatch in the industry to feature body composition analysis technology.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, we loved the activity-tracking features, the affordable price tag and the gorgeous lightweight design. We were also fond of the improved Wear OS, which offers more apps that you can choose from. Just keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch 4 is only compatible with Android devices, so if you're an iPhone user, you'll need to opt for an Apple Watch.



Overall, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Samsung watch you can buy, even more so now that it's on sale. Not sure which model to get? Check out our Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic face-off to see the subtle differences.

