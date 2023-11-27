The 7 best Cyber Monday mattress sales with lifetime warranties, old bed removal and long sleep trials

Cyber Monday mattress deals are live right now, and there are some fantastic savings to be had on a wide variety of mattresses. But when it comes to choosing your new bed, it’s not just the savings you need to take into account.

The best mattresses allow sleepers plenty of time to try them out, along with long warranties in case anything goes wrong. Extras like this can save you a lot of money in the long run — buying a cheap mattress that doesn’t have a trial period or warranty is a false economy.

We’ve also looked for brands that will remove your old mattress when they deliver your new onw, saving you the additional hassle of working out how to get rid of it. With mattresses to suit all sleeping styles , let’s look at our picks in more detail...

1. Bear Original Mattress: from $786 now $511 at Bear

Trial period: 120-nights

Warranty: Limited lifetime

Old mattress removal: Bear’s White Glove service is one of the most customizable in the mattress world, and offers the most options of any online mattress brand. Removing your old mattress only after your new one has been delivered costs $100, and prices scale up from here.

Summary: The Bear Original is a medium firm all-foam mattress that’s best suited to back and stomach sleepers. In our Bear Original Mattress Review , we noted that the mattress is comfortable for all sleeping positions, but the firmer support could mean that side sleepers find it too firm. The mattress contours slightly around sleepers’ limbs, but you won’t feel as if you’re sinking into it. It’s extremely supportive around the hips and lumbar region, promoting good spinal alignment and it also isolate motion extremely well. However, despite containing some cooling materials, we did find that the Bear Original sleeps hot.

2. Saatva Classic: from $1,095 now $695 at Saatva

Trial period: 365-nights

Warranty: Lifetime

Old mattress removal: There’s free mattress and foundation removal with the Saatva Classic, which also comes with free White Glove delivery and setup in the room of your choice. Just make sure you request it at the time of purchase. Summary: The Saatva Classic is one of our favorite mattresses, with customizable firmness and height options. In our Saatva Classic Mattress Review , our testers slept on the Luxury Firm option, but you’ll also find Plush Soft and Firm options. This means you can pick a mattress to suit your sleeping style – the Luxury Firm is a great all-rounder, the Plush Soft will appeal to side sleepers and the Firm is a great fit for those who sleep on their front. It’s also the best mattress for back pain , with fantastic pressure relief and lumbar zone technology to keep the spine aligned. It’s hard to find anything wrong with this mattress, but some sleepers may notice a touch of motion transfer.

3. Nolah Evolution 15” Mattress: from $1,499 now $974 at Nolah

Trial period: 120-nights

Warranty: Limited lifetime

Old mattress removal: Nolah offer old mattress removal for an extra fee, starting at $125 for removal of your old mattress. You can upgrade to a White Glove service, where your new mattress will also be delivered and setup with your old mattress taken away for $225. Summary: The Nolah Evolution 15” is the company’s luxury model and, like the Saatva Classic, comes in a choice of three firmness ratings. In our Nolah Evolution 15” Mattress Review , we tested the Luxury Firm version, but you can also choose from Plush or Firm option. The Luxury Firm was most comfortable for back and stomach sleepers of an average size, providing plenty of pressure relief and support around the hips. The targeted lumbar support also does an excellent job of keeping the spine aligned. Side sleepers and lighter bodies will prefer the Plush version, while heavier bodies and stomach sleepers should be more comfortable on the firm. Motion isolation is also excellent, but temperature regulation is a little inconsistent.

4. Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $699 now $359 at Nectar

Trial period: 365-nights

Warranty: Lifetime

Old mattress removal: Nectar charge $199 for its White Glove service, which includes delivery, unboxing, and setup of your new Nectar mattress in the room of your choosing, as well as old mattress removal. Summary: The original Nectar Mattress is the best memory foam mattress available and one that we rated highly in our full Nectar Mattress Review . Made from all-foam, this medium firm mattress gives sleepers lots of contouring and deep pressure relief, without leaving you feeling as if you’re being swallowed by the mattress. Side sleepers will find the Nectar particularly comfortable, as there’s lots of pressure relief around the shoulders and hips. It’s also suitable for some back and stomach sleepers, but heavier weight sleepers in particular will find it far too soft. As you’d expect from an all-foam mattress, motion isolation is excellent and, if you upgrade to the cooling cover, temperature regulation isn’t bad either.

5. DreamCloud Mattress: from $839 now $449 at DreamCloud

Trial period: 365-nights

Warranty: Lifetime

Old mattress removal: There’s free old mattress and foundation removal with the DreamCloud mattress, along with free White glove service for delivery and setup to a room of your choosing. Summary: The DreamCloud mattress is the best hybrid mattress for most people, with fantastic support, comfort, and temperature regulation. This is a luxury mattress for a surprisingly reasonable price. In our DreamCloud Mattress Review , we were impressed by how comfortable the mattress was for all sleeping styles, although it took longer for our lighter weight sleepers to get used to the firmer feel of the mattress. Pressure relief is exceptional, with the mattress being particularly adept at adapting to the lower lumbar region to relieve pain. Some side sleepers and lighter bodies may find it too firm. Edge support is a little hit and miss, but temperature regulation and motion isolation are excellent.

6. Stearns & Foster Lux Estate from $2,899 now $2,499 from Stearns & Foster

Trial period: 90-nights

Warranty: 10-years

Old mattress removal: Stearns & Foster offer a complimentary White Glove service, with free delivery and setup of your new mattress in a room of your choosing, alongside free removal of your old mattress and box spring (as long as this is requested when ordering your new mattress). Summary: Stearns & Foster are the brand behind the Ritz-Carlton bed, so you can expect high quality. The Lux Estate offers fantastic pressure relief, with its use of Tempur foams, known for their weightless and contouring feel. With a medium firmness rating, the mattress is best suited to those who sleep on their sides or backs – stomach sleepers and those of a heavier build are unlikely to find it supportive enough, although there is the option to add a firm pillowtop for a little more support. Motion isolation is excellent, thanks to the ‘hug’ of the Tempur foam, and the mattress offers excellent temperature regulation with its breathable AirVent coil system and moisture wicking Tencel cover.