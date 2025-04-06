Shopping for a new mattress in the weekend's sales? These are the deals I recommend — from just $168
Walmart and Amazon are the places to look for this weekend's must-buy mattress deals
Shopping for a mattress this weekend and wondering what the top offers are? I've all done the hard work for you by scouring this weekend's mattress sales. My favorite deal will get you a popular Brooklyn Bedding Cooling mattress from $168.75 at Walmart, which is one of the cheapest prices I've seen it sell for since Presidents' Day.
Amazon and Best Buy also have some good deals live this weekend, with savings on the Kin by Tuft and Needle and the GhostBed Luxe. If none of my top picks suit your sleep needs or budget then take a look our best mattress 2025 guide contains all our top-rated recommendations for different sleepers and budgets.
For now here are the mattress sales I recommend buying this weekend...
1. Brooklyn Bedding 12" Hybrid Mattress: twin was $339 now $168.75 at Walmart
My top mattress deal to shop at Walmart this weekend is the Brooklyn Bedding hybrid, an affordable design from one of our favorite sleep brands. Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales are frequent but the deals are rarely as cheap as this, with a 12-inch queen now only $248 (was $339.) The mattress is available in three feels, dictated by height: 10 inches is firm, 12 is medium and 14 plush. However, the taller the build, the higher the cost (although a 14-inch queen is still only $268.) Reviews indicate it can be softer than expected, so keep that in mind when ordering — especially as it doesn't appear to include a trial or warranty.
User score: ★★★★ (350+ reviews)
2. Kin by Tuft & Needle 10" Mattress: twin was $549 now $439.20 at Amazon
Kin is the budget option from popular mattress manufacturer Tuft & Needle and right now the 8, 10 and 12 inch models are discounted at Amazon. I recommend the 10-inch: it hits the sweet spot of enough height to support an adult but not so tall you break your budget on extra inches of foam (side sleepers might want to upgrade to the 12-inch, however, for the pressure relief.) A queen is now $599.20 (was $699) matching the lowest price we've seen this year and it comes with a 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty.
User score: ★★★★½ (4,300+ reviews)
3. GhostBed Classic Mattress: twin was $662 now $562.99 at Best Buy
Our GhostBed Luxe Mattress review team found this plush design to be one of the best cooling mattresses we've tried. The Classic, an 11-inch mattress that pairs gel-infused memory foam with breathable latex, is unlikely to deliver as cool a feel as its Luxe counterpart but expect a cosy 'hug' that doesn't overheat. Best Buy is currently selling a queen for $829.99, cheaper than direct from GhostBed (where it's $848) but if you opt for the saving it looks like you miss out on the trial and warranty.
User score: ★★★★½ (11,400+ reviews)
