Shopping for a mattress this weekend and wondering what the top offers are? I've all done the hard work for you by scouring this weekend's mattress sales. My favorite deal will get you a popular Brooklyn Bedding Cooling mattress from $168.75 at Walmart, which is one of the cheapest prices I've seen it sell for since Presidents' Day.

Amazon and Best Buy also have some good deals live this weekend, with savings on the Kin by Tuft and Needle and the GhostBed Luxe. If none of my top picks suit your sleep needs or budget then take a look our best mattress 2025 guide contains all our top-rated recommendations for different sleepers and budgets.

For now here are the mattress sales I recommend buying this weekend...

1. Brooklyn Bedding 12" Hybrid Mattress: twin was $339 now $168.75 at Walmart

My top mattress deal to shop at Walmart this weekend is the Brooklyn Bedding hybrid, an affordable design from one of our favorite sleep brands. Brooklyn Bedding mattress sales are frequent but the deals are rarely as cheap as this, with a 12-inch queen now only $248 (was $339.) The mattress is available in three feels, dictated by height: 10 inches is firm, 12 is medium and 14 plush. However, the taller the build, the higher the cost (although a 14-inch queen is still only $268.) Reviews indicate it can be softer than expected, so keep that in mind when ordering — especially as it doesn't appear to include a trial or warranty. User score: ★★★★ (350+ reviews)