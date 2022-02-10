Super Bowl TV sale knocks up to $1,000 off all Samsung QLED TVs

Super Bowl Sunday is just a few days out. However, there are plenty of Super Bowl TV deals you can get. While they may not all ship in time for this weekend's Super Bowl 2022 live stream, there are plenty of excellent savings to be had before many of these deals come to an end.

Samsung in particular is knocking up to $1,000 off its 4K QLED TVs with prices from $459. The sale includes some of the best prices we've seen since Black Friday. Keep in mind that the Super Bowl won't actually be broadcast in 4K. Nevertheless, these are some of the best Samsung TVs around and a great way to future-proof your living room.

Samsung Super Bowl TV sales 2022

Samsung 32" The Frame QLED TV: was $599 now $459 @ Samsung

Up to $800 off: This is the least expensive Super Bowl deal in Samsung's current sale. Available in multiple sizes, this QLED TV offers 1080p resolution (all other models are 4K), HDR support, voice assistant support, and all the big streaming apps you could want. It's wrapped in an innovative design that looks like a work of art and can blend into any living room setup.

Samsung 58" 4K TV: was $529 now $499 @ Samsung

Up to $400 off: The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more. Various sizes are up to $400 off.

Samsung 55" QLED Q60A: was $849 now $649 @ Samsung

Save $200: Get the entry-level Samsung QLED Q60A at an epic price low during Samsung's Super Bowl TV sale. It may not have the fancy backlight of more premium models, but you still get a full complement of smart functions, rich HDR support, adaptive sound that adjusts to your environment, and great sound, all in a slim, stylish package. It's $50 cheaper than it was last week.

Samsung 55" Q70A 4K QLED TV: was $1,099 now $849 @ Samsung

$250 off: The Q70A ditches Samsung's full-array, local dimming tech for its dual-LED backlighting to dynamically enhance contrast. It features Quantum HDR support, 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Google Assistant support, and built-in Alexa and Bixy digital assistants. It's great for movies and gaming alike.

Samsung 55" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Samsung

Up to $1,000 off! The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV is part of Samsung's mid-tier lineup. It offers full array backlight with dimming zones that allow for the same level of backlight control offered on the previous year's best Samsung TVs. Meanwhile, Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen.

Samsung 55" QN85A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,099 @ Samsung

Save $500: The Samsung QN85A Neo 4K QLED TV features a matrix of Quantum mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for better contrast. You also get Quantum HDR 24x, which provides scene by scene optimization for HDR. Other features include Object Tracking Sound (dynamic speakers that follow the action), Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus for fast action scenes/gaming, and Alexa/Bixby support.

Samsung 82" 4K TV: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Samsung

If you want a massive TV, ths 82-inch TU7000 on sale for a record-breaking $1,099. It's part of Samsung's entry-level TVs, but still packs features like HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Samsung 55" QN90A Neo 4K QLED TV: was $1,799 now $1,299 @ Samsung

Editor's Choice deal: We named the Editor's Choice Samsung Neo QLED QN90A the king of QLEDs and various sizes are now selling for a whopping $500 off. With some of the smartest features we've seen — including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants — this TV features a jaw-dropping mini-LED-lit QLED display that blows away the competition. It also packs a feature-filled dashboard for smart home control. There's no beating this deal.