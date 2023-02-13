Stunning 75-inch Samsung QLED slashed $300 off in Presidents’ Day TV deal

Presidents' Day TV deals are slashing big money off some of the best TVs you can buy, and right now Best Buy is the retailer to beat with the electronics specialists offering a range of eye-catching discounts on some top models.

These unmissable deals include the 75-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV on sale for $1,299 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That’s a $300 discount compared to its regular retail price of $1,599. It’s also one of the best TV deals you can score right now, and the ideal pick if you want to upgrade your entertainment setup ahead of the long holiday weekend.

(opens in new tab) 75" Samsung Q70A QLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for a solid deal on a QLED TV the Samsung Q70A 4K TV is a great place to start. This 75-inch model is currently on offer for $1,299, which is $300 off the list price. You get a panel with a billion colors and Quantum HDR support, smooth motion up to 120Hz and 4K upscaling in a sleek design. Plus, Alexa and Google Assistant can be used to control the whole TV with just your voice.

This Samsung model doesn’t quite make our roundup of the best TVs but it’s still a fantastic pick. For starters, it packs a powerful Quantum Processor for upscaling content, which will help make non-4K content look better than ever. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, and this helps to make it a great choice for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Plus, the Quantum HDR expands the color range and contrast of this Samsung TV.

As you’d expect this is also a Smart TV, which means it offers easy access to all the best streaming services. Thanks to Samsung’s own Tizen OS, the likes of Netflix and HBO Max are just a few clicks away. Or you can forgo a traditional remote and instead control your television with just your voice thanks to built-in Alexa and Google Assistant features. The sleek design shouldn’t be ignored either. The Samsung Q70A’s slim profile helps to look great in any entertainment setup.