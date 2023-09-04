Squarespace coupon takes 10% off courses and more

Squarespace is one of the best website builders out there. It's known for its intuitive interface and professionally-designed templates. The company has also launched a new online courses feature that lets you launch your own courses to help you monetize your expertise.

Squarespace is one of the best website builders you'll find. It gives you access to professionally-designed templates, designs, and more. For a limited time, you can use coupon code "GUIDE10" to knock 10% off sitewide at Squarespace.

Courses are a fairly new feature at Squarespace. In a nutshell, it lets you design, sell, and promote professional online courses. They can be used with any Squarespace plan and can include video, images, text, or audio content. Note that to sell courses, you must have a Business or Commerce plan.

If you're not familiar with Squarespace, the platform can get you up and running with a website in no time. In our Squarespace review, we said it excels as an all-in-one solution for websites, with its unlimited bandwidth and webspace. We also liked that its analytics, ecommerce, and marketing tools are all available through a single administration panel.

If you're curious to learn more, make sure to check out our guide on how to build a website with Squarespace.