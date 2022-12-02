Sony's new 65-inch OLED TV is $600 off after Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday season saw some incredible sales across a huge range of products, but one of our favorite deals just made a comeback after the event. Sony's brand-new OLED TV has seen a huge discount, equalling the lowest price we've ever seen for this 2022 TV.

The Sony Bravia XR A80K 65-inch OLED TV is $1,698 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now, a huge $600 off. If you're looking for a gorgeous OLED TV at a great price, this is exactly it.

Sony A80K 65-inch OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,698 @ Amazon

New for 2022, the Sony A80K OLED uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has special exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It's one of the best OLED TVs, and worth picking up if you're looking for a market-leading OLED TV.

The Sony Bravia XR A80K is a successor to the Sony Bravia XR A80J, which released last year. The A80J made both our lists of the best OLED TVs and the best TVs in general, and the A80K shares the traits that earned it that place. While we have yet to test the new A80K TV in person, we are confident that the A80K will deliver the same great performance as its predecessor.

The Sony Bravia XR A80K has all the features you'd want in a premium OLED TV. As well as stunning visuals and improved brightness, this TV also takes advantage of Sony's Cognitive XR Processor for top-class upscaling and motion smoothing.

You'll also be able to use AirPlay 2 and Chromecast to stream from your phone straight to the TV, and Google Assistant support means you can control your TV hands-free. The A80K runs on the Google TV operating system, which makes it easy to find the content you want to watch while offering access to all the streaming apps you could want.

It gets better. The Sony Bravia XR A80K is also a great TV for gamers. With support for HDMI 2.1, this TV allows for 4K gaming at a refresh rate of 120Hz and extremely low levels of input lag, whether you're playing on a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

If this is the TV you want, we recommend snapping this deal up before it disappears again. However, if you're still looking for your perfect new TV, check out our TV deals coverage for the best sales.