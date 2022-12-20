Sony’s 55-inch OLED TV just slashed $700 in last-minute holiday deal

If you've been thinking about getting yourself an OLED TV, you still have time to snag a great deal. In fact, we're seeing prices that match Black Friday and Cyber Monday right now as retailers try to ring up last-minute sales.

For a limited time, the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80K OLED TV is on sale for $1,298 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a massive $700 off its full retail price of $1,999 and the lowest price we’ve spotted for this 2022 model TV to date. It’s also one of the best OLED TV deals you can score right now.

New for 2022, the Sony A80K OLED uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has special exclusive features for the PS5. It's one of the best OLED TVs Sony has ever made, and worth picking up if you're looking for a feature-stuffed TV.

The Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED is the successor to the Sony Bravia XR A80J, which earned a spot on our roundup of the best OLED TVs and the best TVs overall, and the A80K builds upon that rock-solid foundation. It offers just about every feature you’d want in a premium OLED TV alongside offering consistently stunning image quality and top-class upscaling and motion smoothing via Sony’s Cognitive XR Processor.

This OLED TV is also perfect for playing the best PS5 games. For starters, the A80K allows 4K gaming at a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and it also supports HDMI 2.1. If that wasn’t enough it also packs PS5 exclusive features including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch which automatically configure the TV for the best picture possible.

This Sony OLED TV also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and has a built-in Chromecast allowing you to stream from your phone or laptop with ease. And thanks to Google Assistant you can control almost everything without the need for a remote. As you’d expect, the A80K offers instant access to all the best streaming services via Google TV, which is one of our favorite TV operating systems.

Both gamers and non-gamers will likely appreciate this feature-stuffed Sony OLED TV, and with a $700 discount now is the perfect time to secure yours. Just be quick, we don’t expect this deal to stick around long, and the window for pre-holiday delivery is rapidly shrinking.

