Snag this Shark robot vacuum for $150 off now with this exclusive coupon code

The right robot vacuum can make your spring cleaning a breeze. If you're in the market for a new vacuum, Shark is offering an epic deal on one of its pet-friendly robot vacuums via this Shark promo code.

For a limited time, you can get the Shark AI Ultra Robot Vac w/ Empty Base for just $442.79 (opens in new tab) via coupon code "TG262". That's $157 off and one of the best robot vacuum deals we've seen for the Shark AI Ultra.

The Shark AI Ultra is a robot vacuum designed specifically for pet hair. It features a HEPA filtration system that allows it to capture pet hair, dust, dander, and other allergens with ease. It also works on all floor types with the ability to map out your home for precise cleaning. With an extended runtime of up to 120 minutes, your entire house will be clean in one shot.

The Shark AI Ultra can clean all types of floors while avoiding obstacles, thanks to its 360-degree LiDAR vision. The vacuum also offers floor mapping, selective room cleanings, scheduling capability, and recharge/resume cleaning.

The self-emptying base is one of the Shark's coolest features. It has a small footprint, yet it holds up to 60 days of dirt while its true HEPA filtration captures and traps pet hair, dust, and allergens. One button near the handle releases the bin from the dock; a second at the base drops the bottom out to release the debris. We like that its bagless, so you never have to worry about purchasing more bags.

The package includes the Shark AI Ultra vacuum and a HEPA self-empty base that can hold up to 60 days of dirt and debris.