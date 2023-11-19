Score! Apple Watch 9 just crashed to lowest price ever in Black Friday deal

Sometimes it pays to wait until Black Friday itself to snatch up great Apple Black Friday deals. This is not one of those times.

Right now the Apple Watch 9 (41mm/GPS) is just $329 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen yet on the newest Apple Watch. This is the best Black Friday Apple Watch deal so far, so be sure to snatch this discount before it disappears.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Apple Watch 9 deals are live and Amazon is taking 18% off the newest Apple Watch. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $329 @ Walmart |$399 @ Best Buy

The Apple Watch 9 is our top pick for the best smartwatch on the market. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said “The Apple Watch Series 9 is the best smartwatch yet thanks to significant performance upgrades and the addition of a handy new double-tap gesture.”

The Apple Watch 9 comes with the new S9 processor, which delivers up to 25% faster performance. There's a 30% faster GPU, which leads to smoother visuals on screen. Plus, Siri can now execute certain commands without being connected to your iPhone, such as setting timers.

Another plus is that the Apple Watch's 9 display reaches 2,000 nits of brightness. That means you should be able to easily read the screen outdoors. The battery life remains a solid 18 hours, though that can stretch to 36 hours in low power mode.

The coolest new feature is double tap. You can now double-tap your finger and thumb together on your watch hand to start and end calls, send texts, set timers and take photos from your iPhone, as well as pause and play music.

The Apple Watch 9 has you covered in terms of health and fitness. Skin temperature, heart rate, ECG and SpO2 sensors are all here. And watchOS 10 features new tools for cyclists, mental health tracking and vision health monitoring.

The Apple Watch 9 is at its lowest price ever at Amazon, so I would buy it right now. And be sure to check out our Apple Black Friday deals hub and Black Friday coverage for all the biggest discounts.