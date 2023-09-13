Score! Amazon has a massive sale on JBL Bluetooth speakers

We’re still a few weeks away from Amazon’s second Prime Day-style event of the year, but the retailer isn’t waiting until then to start offering big discounts on top tech items. And right now, there’s a massive sale on some of the best JBL speakers at Amazon.

JBL Bluetooth speakers start from just $39 for the JBL Go 3, which is an excellent portable speaker. It’s especially useful for outdoor activities such as camping or hiking. However, if you’re looking for an uber-powerful model then the JBL Xtreme 3 has dropped to $279, that’s $100 off a very premium Bluetooth speaker.

Alternatively, if you want something that falls into the midrange category, the JBL Charge 5 is on sale for $129, that’s a discount of nearly 30%. In our JBL Charge 5 review , we praised the device for its strong sound and lengthy battery life calling it one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy.

So, if you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker to soundtrack your fall cookouts or holiday parties, then be sure to check out these excellent JBL deals at Amazon. Just don’t wait around as these are “limited-time” sales, and likely won't stick around.

Best JBL speaker deals at Amazon

JBL Go 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $39 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge.

JBL Flip 5: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to $89 at Amazon. That's a great deal but this isn't the lowest price ever. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12-hour battery life. Right now, his deal is being offered by a third-party seller but it's fulfilled by Amazon.

JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch. The Charge 5 is now just $129 courtesy of this Amazon sale on JBL Bluetooth speakers.