Score! Amazon has a massive sale on JBL Bluetooth speakers

By Rory Mellon
published

JBL speakers start from $39 in this Amazon sale

JBL Charge 5 with a Tom's Guide deal tag
(Image credit: Future)

We’re still a few weeks away from Amazon’s second Prime Day-style event of the year, but the retailer isn’t waiting until then to start offering big discounts on top tech items. And right now, there’s a massive sale on some of the best JBL speakers at Amazon. 

JBL Bluetooth speakers start from just $39 for the JBL Go 3, which is an excellent portable speaker. It’s especially useful for outdoor activities such as camping or hiking. However, if you’re looking for an uber-powerful model then the JBL Xtreme 3 has dropped to $279, that’s $100 off a very premium Bluetooth speaker. 

Alternatively, if you want something that falls into the midrange category, the JBL Charge 5 is on sale for $129, that’s a discount of nearly 30%. In our JBL Charge 5 review, we praised the device for its strong sound and lengthy battery life calling it one of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy.  

So, if you’re looking for a Bluetooth speaker to soundtrack your fall cookouts or holiday parties, then be sure to check out these excellent JBL deals at Amazon. Just don’t wait around as these are “limited-time” sales, and likely won't stick around. 

Best JBL speaker deals at Amazon

JBL Go 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

JBL Go 3: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon
The JBL Go 3 is the ideal Bluetooth speaker for traveling and outdoor adventures, and it's dropped to $39 at Amazon. It's IP67 waterproof and dustproof, and ultra-compact in size. But it still offers surprisingly strong sound and up to five hours of playback on a single battery charge. 

View Deal
JBL Flip 5: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

JBL Flip 5: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon
The JBL Flip 5 has dropped to $89 at Amazon. That's a great deal but this isn't the lowest price ever. This Bluetooth speaker combines a waterproof and durable design with excellent sound quality and a lengthy 12-hour battery life. Right now, his deal is being offered by a third-party seller but it's fulfilled by Amazon. 

View Deal
JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon

JBL Charge 5: was $179 now $129 @ Amazon
The JBL Charge 5 is an excellent midrange speaker combining a lengthy 20 hours of playtime with strong audio quality. It's also IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it outdoors without fear. Plus, it even doubles as a power bank, if you need to juice up your other devices in a pinch. The Charge 5 is now just $129 courtesy of this Amazon sale on JBL Bluetooth speakers. 

View Deal
JBL Xtreme 3: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon

JBL Xtreme 3: was $379 now $279 @ Amazon
Looking for a top-tier Bluetooth speaker? Then meet the JBL Xtreme 3. Silly name aside, this is a powerful audio device delivering consistently strong sound, and 15 hours of playback time. It's also waterproof and dustproof, and comes with an included carrying strap. It's also got a built-in bottle opener which is rather novel. This premium JBL speaker has dropped to $279. 

View Deal
Rory Mellon
Rory Mellon
Deals Editor

Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for PS5 restock or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team.  