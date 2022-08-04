Best Samsung student discounts 2022

Students across the country will soon return to school. If you're shopping for new gear, a Samsung student discount is a great way to save. The manufacturer offers students up to 30% off all purchases. That includes discounts on Galaxy phones, 4K TVs, Chromebooks, and more. It's an easy way to get more from Samsung's back to school sales.

You'll need to confirm your eligibility, but once your Samsung student discount has kicked in, you'll also enjoy higher trade-in credits when you trade-in old devices in exchange for newer ones. To register for your Samsung student discount — you'll need to use your school's email address or an email id verified by ID.me. Here's how to set up your account. (Additionally, make sure to check out our Samsung promo codes page for the best coupons this week).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Student Discount: up to 30% off @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

From Chromebooks to Galaxy smartphones, a Samsung student discount will take up to 30% off select Samsung devices. You'll also get the highest online trade-in value/credit when you trade-in old devices for newer ones.

Who is eligible for a Samsung student discount

Samsung student discounts are open to students who use their school email address or an email address verified by ID.me to register at Samsung. Head to the Samsung Education Store website (opens in new tab) and at the top of the page you'll find a section where you can log in/register.

Which Samsung products get a student discount

Samsung offers a rotating set of deals to students. While there isn’t a set percentage discount offered, the deals can see you save as much as $300 on the best chromebooks or best Android phones.

It’s worth bookmarking the Samsung student deals homepage (opens in new tab) and checking it regularly to see the latest sales. Keep in mind that some of the more popular discounts don’t last long, so students should make their purchases before items expire.

How to claim your Samsung student discount

Claiming your Samsung student discount requires you to have an online account with the retailer. You can do this easily on the Samsung website; just click the top banner on the Student Hub (opens in new tab) section. Once you’ve set up your free Samsung account, you'll be ready to take advantage of the student deals available.