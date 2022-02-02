Epic Super Bowl TV deal takes $300 off Samsung QLED right now

The buildup to Super Bowl 2022 is well and truly underway. Before we find out who emerges victorious between the Rams and the Bengals, you’ll want a seriously good television to watch the biggest match in football. That’s where this epic Super Bowl TV deal comes into play.

Right now you can score the 55-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K TV for $999 at Samsung. That’s a sizable $300 off its usual retail price of $1,299. It’s also the lowest price this fantastic television has ever been, so there’s no reason to hold off on securing this deal. The same price is also available at Amazon, which is handy if you're an Amazon Prime customer.

Samsung 55" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Samsung

The Samsung Q80A 4K QLED TV has dropped back to its all-time low of $999 at Samsung. It offers a full array backlight with dimming zones, plus Samsung's Quantum HDR 12x dynamic tone-mapping adjusts HDR output based on the scene. You also get Samsung's Tizen OS, built-in Alexa/Bixby, and Object Tracking Sound, which uses the TV's up-firing speakers to deliver realistic 3D audio with sound that tracks objects as they move on screen.

Samsung 55" Q80A 4K QLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon

If Amazon is your retailer of choice, the 55-inch Q80A OLED model has also dropped to $999 at the world's biggest online retailer. This is the same great television at the same great price. Perfect if you're a Prime member, or would just prefer using a retailer you already have an account with.

Samsung is renowned for making fantastic QLED TVs and the Q80A is certainly no exception. Its Quantum 4K Processor can upscale even standard definition content to look better than ever. Plus with support for Quantum HDR 12X and 100% Color Volume, practically every movie, TV show and sporting event you watch will look downright jawdropping.

Once the big game is over you’ll have all the Smart TV features you could want as well courtesy of Samsung Tizen OS Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Apple TV Plus and more, whatever your streaming platform of choice this television likely has it built-in and ready to watch straight out of the box.

Gamers will also love this Samsung QLED TV. It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming at 120fps on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Not to mention Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus and FreeSync Premium Pro. Don’t worry if that all sounds like jargon to you, it basically means you can enjoy next-gen gaming the way it was intended, totally lag-free.

There are plenty of excellent Super Bowl TV deals out there, but this is easily one of the strongest we’ve seen so far. If you’re not quite convinced, make sure to check out our regularly updated roundup of cheap TV deals for the best television offers all year round.