Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is my everyday watch — and it's just $149 for Black Friday

Black Friday smartwatch deals are a great opportunity to get some wearable tech at a great price. Despite being a generation old, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is still one of the best smartwatches on the market. In fact, I use mine every day — and you can get one cheaper than ever.

Right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on sale for $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's the best price we have ever seen for it, taking an additional $50 the previously lowest price we saw just days ago.

That's right — this excellent smartwatch is now $200 off. Black Friday deals at their finest.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm): was $349 now $149 (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (opens in new tab) and The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are both excellent smartwatches. The only difference between the two (opens in new tab) is the Classic adds a rotating bezel — a feature I love (opens in new tab). Its design is sleek and the upgrade from Tizen to Wear OS (opens in new tab) is fantastic. Plus, you get great fitness features like body composition analysis, which debuted on the Galaxy Watch 4. Don't miss out on this great everyday smartwatch, especially at nearly 60% off.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (40mm): was $249 now $149 (opens in new tab)

If you don't need the rotating bezel — or just want a slightly smaller smartwatch — the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also on sale. You still get all the same great features on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you'll just have to go to Amazon for this one.

In our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, we called it the best Android smartwatch available. Even after the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, it still remains on our list of the best smartwatches. The smartwatch features Google's Wear OS 3, which includes a host of apps such as Google Maps all accessible from your wrist. It even has its own watch-sized QWERTY keyboard with a "swipe to type" system.

Plus, health enthusiasts will love the heart rate monitoring, ECG reader and bioelectric impedance analysis (BIA) tracking. BIA tracking will analyze your BMI, muscle mass, body water percentage as well as several other factors, helping you tailor your health plan (and diet) to fit your needs.

Although functionally identical to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, the Classic has a more luxurious feel and build quality and comes with a rotating bezel, making it perfect for those more used to traditional wrist candy. Personally, I use this as my everyday watch and I could not live without the rotating bezel. In fact, it's the reason I haven't upgraded to the Galaxy Watch 5.

Normally we would recommend the budget conscious to just grab the basic model. But right now the prices are the same. Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for just $149 (opens in new tab), so go check it out if you don't need the rotating bezel. But trust me, it's a feature you'll want to have.

Smartwatch deals are always changing, as we can see with the price of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic crashing another $50 in just days. So make sure to follow our Black Friday deals hub so you don't miss a single deal this holiday season.