Quick! This Shark Vacuum is $50 off for back to school

September will be here before you know it. While most people associate this time with back to school sales, late August and September are also a great time to buy new appliances.

For example, right now you can get the Shark Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum (ZU102) on sale for $229 via coupon code "TOMS50" at Shark. That's one of the best early Labor Day sales we've seen. Make sure to check out our guide to this week's best Shark promo codes for more ways to save.

Shark Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum: was $279 now $229 @ Shark

The Shark Rotator (ZU102) features a self-cleaning brushroll that can suck up hard-to-get pet hairs from carpets and rugs. It includes a 3XL-capacity dust cup and anti-allergen complete seal with HEPA filtration. Use coupon code "TOMS50" at checkout to drop its price to $229.

The Shark Rotator (ZU102) is designed for homes with pets. It features a self-cleaning brushroll that can suck up hard-to-get pet hairs from carpets and rugs. Shark calls it the PowerFins HairPro, which grips and captures not only pet hair, but long hair without creating a messy clog of hair wrap. The vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap allergens and dust inside the vacuum.