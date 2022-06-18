Prime Day — here's how to get $225 in free Amazon credits

Prime Day 2022 begins on July 12. The 48-hour deals bonanza will ring in discounts on everything from Echo speakers to household supplies. To get shoppers ready for Prime Day, Amazon is offering up to $225 in free credits.

Although there are less opportunities to earn credits this year versus last year, these promos are a no-brainer for anyone who's planning on buying something during Prime Day. Keep in mind you must be a Prime member to get these credits. (If you're not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab) or free 6-month trial if you're a student (opens in new tab)). Additionally, some of these credits can be used during Prime Day only, whereas others can be used anytime. Also, make sure to check out the 30 free games Amazon is giving away ahead of Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Collect 4 stamps: get a $10 credit @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is offering a free $10 credit if you collect four "digital stamps." The first stamp requires you to make at least a $5 purchase on a Prime-eligible item, the second stamp requires that you stream a show on Prime Video, the third stamp requires that you stream a song on Prime Music, and the last stamp asks you to borrow an eBook on Prime Reading. The credit can be used on Prime Day or on any future Amazon purchase.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Photos: $15 credit @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For first time users only, upload a photo to Amazon Photos and you'll get a free $15 Amazon credit off your next $30 Amazon purchase. The photo must be uploaded via the Amazon Photos app. The credit will expire on July 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.