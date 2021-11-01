Powerbeats Pro slashed by 40% in early Black Friday headphones deal

We've just entered the month of Black Friday sales, meaning retailers have already started putting some of their finest tech on sale for ridiculous prices. And it's particularly good news for anyone on the lookout for audio deals, as we're already seeing plenty of great offers around headphones.



For instance, Amazon has the Powerbeats Pro earbuds on sale for $149, taking a healthy $100 off the original price. That's a 40% saving, making it one of the biggest price drops that we've spotted so far. And in case Amazon sells out, Walmart has the Powerbeats Pro on sale for an identical price.

This deal takes 40% off the original price, saving you $100 in total. The Powerbeats Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a 9-hour battery life (more than 24 hours with the charging case), water resistance and a comfortable yet stylish design. View Deal

The Powerbeats Pro easily rivals some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and it's easy to see why. Fitness enthusiasts will love the comfortable build and quirky design, while the adjustable and secure-fit ear hooks will certainly come in handy during running.



In our Powerbeats Pro review, we were impressed with the seamless integration with Apple devices, lengthy battery life and the well-balanced sound. These wireless earbuds also feature water and sweat resistance and a 9-hour battery life, which extends to more than 24 hours with the charging case.



Speaking of battery life, if you ever run out of juice, simply put your Powerbeats Pro on charge for just five minutes and you'll get a healthy 1.5 hours of playback, thanks to the Fast Fuel feature.



Unlike other competitor brands, Beats headphones are known for their intuitive controls, so you won't have to spend a ton of time reading through the manual. The Powerbeats Pro feature volume and track controls on each earbud.

Overall, this deal is an absolute bargain which will get you an impressive pair of wireless earbuds for $100 less than usual. However, audio devices have a habit of selling out fast, so hurry while the stock is still there.

