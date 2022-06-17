Early Prime Day deal: Our favorite budget QLED TV is just $399

With Prime Day right around the corner, we expect to see an epic number of sales on 4K TVs. However, if you can't wait till July 12, Best Buy has its own epic sale on one of the best TVs we've ever reviewed.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the TCL 55-inch QLED 4K Google TV on sale for $429.99 (opens in new tab). That's $120 off and one of the best TV deals we've seen for this Editor's Choice TV. This Tom's Guide-recommended TV is on sale in multiple sizes.

(opens in new tab) TCL 50" 4K QLED TV: was $429 now $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're on a tight budget, this 50-inch TV is an excellent buy at $399. That said, it's only $30 off so if you can afford to spend more, the 55-inch model is the sweet spot in terms of screen size.

(opens in new tab) TCL 65" 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

For an unparalleled viewing experience, you'll want the 65-inch set, which is on sale for $549. That's $150 off and the best price we've seen for this TV.

In our TCL 5-Series Google TV review, we awarded this TV an Editor's Choice badge for its excellent HDR performance, great color quality, smooth motion, and affordability. Not only is it one of the best TCL TVs on the market, but it's such an incredible value due to its impressive QLED display.

Clips of 4K nature videos showed vibrant blue skies and colorful plants and animals, with none of the banding that sometimes shows up on lower-quality displays. In a letterboxed movie clip, the black bars above and below the picture looked suitably black, instead of the glowing gray that sometimes plagues LCD TVs.

The new Google TV operating system was also snappy, offering noticeably quicker and smoother operations than other platforms, including the sometimes slow Roku TV software that many TCL smart TVs use.

Looking for more TV discounts? Make sure to follow our guide to the best OLED TV deals and the best 8K TV deals coverage.