Not a typo! Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable just crashed to $269 in last-minute holiday deal

One trend we saw in 2023 was a more robust selection of foldables. Not only did the competition help to drive lower prices on some of the foldable phones, but it meant even greater savings for last year’s models — like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which made our best foldable phones list.

Right now you can get the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale for just $269 at Best Buy. That’s hard to comprehend knowing that it initially launched at $999. You’re essentially getting a 73% off discount, but this sweet offer only applies to the Verizon version of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: was $999 now $269 @ Best Buy

With a 73% off discount, you're getting last year's flagship caliber foldable phone for a fraction of its initial cost. You can show off all the cool folding abilities of the Z Flip 4, while enjoying your favorite content on its 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

Price check: $529 @ Amazon | $689 @ Walmart

Foldable phones have often been expensive, so for us to see the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at $269 without being forced into a contract commitment is amazing. The next best deal would be the $529 cost from Amazon, which is an unlocked model. Yes, you get the flexibility of instantly working with any wireless carrier of your choosing, but you can technically get the Verizon version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Best Buy unlocked after 60 days.

As for all the reasons why we love the Galaxy Z Flip 4? First and foremost, you gain the cool factor of owning a foldable phone. It condenses to half its size when it’s folded over, plus the various Flex Modes it offers lets you watch videos at ease, hold it like a camcorder while recording video, and much more. The tiny outer screen is also handy for vlogging or capturing better looking selfies with the main cameras.

If that’s not enough, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, allowing it to handle nearly everything you can throw at it. Apps load very quickly, while graphically intensive games don’t pose any issues for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.