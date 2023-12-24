Nintendo's holiday sale is discounting the best Switch games of the year — 7 deals I’d buy now

The Nintendo Store holiday sale is here, bringing with it the gift of tons of discounts on the best Switch games you can buy. These deals even include huge savings on several of the biggest games of the years like EA Sports FC 24, Sonic Superstars and the latest Jackbox Party Pack.

Here at Tom's Guide, we track Nintendo deals all year long. While sales on hardware like the super-popular Nintendo Switch or upgraded Nintendo Switch OLED are few and far between, sales on games are a bit easier to come by. And this holiday sale is offering some of the strongest discounts on Switch games we've seen so far in 2023.

The Nintendo Store holiday sale is set to run until January 3, so be sure to snag some great titles for the gamers on your holiday shopping list while you can.

On the hunt for more ways to save on gifts for the gamers on your holiday shopping list? Check out our round-ups of the biggest savings in this year's PlayStation Store holiday sale, Steam Winter sale, and the best gaming deals of the holiday season.

Sonic Superstars: was $59 now $41 @ Nintendo Store

For all the Blue Blur fans out there, Sonic Superstars is a return to form for the brand of 2D side-scrolling action platforming that put Sega on the map to begin with. Zip around gorgeous environments that blend 2D and 3D with up to three other players, uncover all-new powers, abilities, and hidden secrets, and defeat classic Sonic villains.

Metroid Dread: was $59 now $41 @ Nintendo Store

Even after over a decade stuck in development hell, Metroid Dread is well worth the wait. We had nothing but praise for Samus's latest adventure in our Metroid Dread review, highlighting its demanding gameplay, clever level design and an ambitious story. It's a riveting gameplay experience that meets — and arguably surpasses — fans' lofty expectations.

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe: was $69 now $39 @ Nintendo Store

Capcom’s sprawling, beast-slaying hit released to generally good reviews in 2021. Critics praised Monster Hunter Rise for taking the elements introduced in World and running with them for some truly fun man-versus-monster action. The Sunbreak DLC builds on that further by adding new creatures, quests, and mechanics to add even more depth to your hunts.

EA Sports FC 24: was $59 now $29 @ Nintendo Store

Despite the franchise losing its FIFA license and moniker, EA Sports FC 24 remains the supreme soccer game to beat. In our review, we called this latest entry a quality sports sim with a bevy of incremental tweaks that, while not revolutionary, make it clear why EA's line of football games reigns supreme.

The Jackbox Party Pack 10: was $34 now $27 @ Nintendo Store

Jackbox games are always a hit in my household around the holidays. The latest entry, The JackBox Party Pack 10, landed just a few months ago, and already it's seeing a rare 20% discount on Switch. Compete in a high-stakes trivia contest in Timejinx or work together to make music to escape certain death in Dodo Re Mi. All you need is a phone or tablet to play along with up to 9 people.

Disco Elysium — The Final Cut: was $39 now $13 @ Nintendo Store

Studio ZA/UM's ground-breaking role-playing game sees players step into the shoes of an amnesiac detective grappling with his inner demons while unraveling a murder case. Disco Elysium earned a spot in our rundown of the best PC games out there. Right now you can get that same experience on the go on Switch for just $13.