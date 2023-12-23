Steam Winter Sale: Save big on Baldur's Gate 3, Lies of P, and more of 2023's best games

The Steam Winter Sale has arrived, bringing with it the gift of huge savings on some of the best PC games out there. This collection of deals even includes discounts on several of the most popular games of the year like the award-winning Baldur’s Gate 3, Lies of P and Star Wars: Jedi Survivor.

Here at Tom's Guide, we track Steam deals all year long, and this holiday sale is offering some of the strongest discounts we've seen yet, with huge savings on virtually every genre you can imagine. The platform's Winter Sale is often one of its more generous events of the year, and it seems 2023 is no different.

The Steam Winter Sale runs through January 4, so be sure to snag some of these great deals while they last. Also on offer is the Steam Winter Sale bundle, which nets you 10 games for $10. It's a promotion Steam often runs alongside its savings events to put award-winning indie games on more players' radars. This year's bundle includes the cozy dog shelter simulator To the Rescue, which helps raise money for real-world animal shelters, as well as Dark Deity, a tactical RPG that looks inspired by genre classics like Fire Emblem and Final Fantasy Tactics.

On the hunt for more ways to save on gifts for the gamers on your holiday shopping list? Check out our round-ups of the best of the PlayStation Store holiday sale and the best gaming deals this holiday season.

Red Dead Redemption 2: was $59 now $19 @ Steam

Here at Tom's Guide, we count Red Dead Redemption 2 among the best games ever made. A sprawling open world set in the tail end of the Wild West, where the relentless march of industrialization clashes with the free spirit of the open range, is mixed with a riveting story that would suit an HBO adaptation. Right now you can get this 80+ hour game for under $20.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales: was $49 now $29 @ Steam

Designed as an interstitial sequel ahead of the full-fledged Spider-Man 2, Miles Morales packs in all the cinematic combat and zippy, high-flying traversal as its predecessor. It may strike some players as mostly more of the same, but that’s not a bad thing when the base formula is this thrilling. And at 40% off, it's an easy recommendation if you're looking for something relatively short to play over the holiday break.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: was $69 now $34 @ Steam

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

Lies of P: was $59 now $47 @ Steam

Inspired by games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, Lies of P is a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat as a powerful puppet come to life. Just don't expect to overcome the game's many brutal bosses without a few defeats along the way