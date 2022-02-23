Nintendo Switch OLED restock now live at Amazon — how to get yours

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Scoring a Nintendo Switch OLED console has been somewhat tricky this month. Restocks have been few and when the console does come back into stock, it's sold out rapidly.  However, there's a Nintendo Switch OLED restock happening now at Amazon if you're quick. 

For a limited time, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch OLED (White) available for $349. The retailer also has the Nintendo Switch OLED (Red & Blue) available for $349

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 @ Amazon
The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage. 

Nintendo Switch OLED

Switch OLED (blue & red): $349 @ Amazon
The Nintendo Switch OLED with Blue & Red Joy-Cons is currently sold out at Amazon, but check back regularly in case of a restock.

If you’re unsure of the difference between a regular Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch OLED, the latter is essentially a souped-up version of its predecessor. It sports a larger, and far more vivid, OLED display, a redesigned kickstand, a refreshed dock with an ethernet port and double the internal memory. 

It’s perhaps not quite an upgrade worth shelling out for if you already own a Switch, but if you’re in the market for the first time, then picking the Switch OLED is something of a no-brainer.

If you miss this chance to nab one from Amazon, make sure to bookmark our Nintendo Switch OLED restock hub for the latest updates across all the major retailers.

