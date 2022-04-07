Newegg slices $400 off Asus gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3080

Gaming laptops have got seriously good over the past few years, thanks to powerful yet efficient processors and mobile versions of Nvidia and AMD’s graphics cards. They can be expensive though, which is why this new Asus gaming laptop deal has caught our eye.

Right now you can get the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 on sale for $1,999.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab). That’s a very healthy savings of $400 off a seriously powerful gaming laptop with a high-end processor and graphics card. We suggest you don’t wait around and grab this deal as it’s not likely to stick around for long.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15: was $2,399 now $2,000 @ Newegg (opens in new tab)

This gaming laptop packs a punch with its AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. Its 15.6-inch display can run your favorite games at a sweet 300Hz.

Combining an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, this Asus gaming laptop will pretty much chew through any game you can throw at it with all the settings maxed out.

In fact, its specs might be a little high for the laptop’s 1080p display. But then again you’ll get screaming frame rates to tap into the display’s 300Hz refresh rate. And you can always plug in an external 4K display for some ultra high resolution gaming when you’re not on the move.

A healthy 16GB of RAM compliments the processor and GPU, while a 1TB SSD should give you plenty of space for a good clutch of the latest games.

There’s a host of other neat gaming features, especially given this laptop isn’t too concerned with being super slim. There's an optical-mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting and a whole host of ports, as well as an RGB strip along the front edge of the machine; subtle it ain’t.

While nearly $2,000 is far from cheap, the Asus ROG Strix 15 maybe one of the more affordable ways to get both a powerful processor and graphics card in a machine that you can buy today, rather than a DIY PC that you have to hunt down components for, or an expensive pre-built PC that may have a long wait until the order is fulfilled.

So if you want to give your gaming a big boost and yet also keep it portable, then this gaming laptop deal is well worth a look.