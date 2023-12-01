My favorite travel-friendly massage gun is 25% off for the holidays

You don’t have to be a serious athlete to own a massage gun. Anyone can benefit from percussive massage therapy at home with one of these wonderful gadgets. I use my Theragun Mini to relieve all sorts of muscle aches and pains, both from physical activity and sitting too long. If you want to do the same, consider one of these deeply discounted models on sale as part of the extended Cyber Monday deals .

A fantastic option for folks who travel, the Theragun Mini 2 is 25% off from Theragun directly , making it just $149. Meanwhile, the larger Theragun Prime is $189 at Amazon, which is 38% off. Finally, this budget-friendly Toloco Massage Gun is just $39 via Amazon .

Holidays massage gun deals

Theragun Mini 2: was $199 now $149 @ Theragun

This palm-sized triangular device packs a punch of percussive power despite its relatively diminutive footprint. The Theragun Mini 2 has three speeds: 1750, 2100 and 2400 PPMs. Battery life is a decent 150 minutes and a full charge takes about 80 minutes. While this isn’t the most feature-packed massage gun out there, as we said in our Theragun Mini review , it is one of the best choices for percussive massages on the go.

Price check: $149 @ Amazon

Theragun Prime: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

This bigger, beefier sibling of the Mini 2 boasts better ergonomics and more features. We gave it high marks in our Theragun Prime review for its solid battery life (120 minutes) and powerful output with five speeds instead of three (1750, 1900, 2100, 2200 and 2400 PPMs). But we also noted that the price is quite high. However, with $110 knocked off, the Theragun Prime is suddenly a much more tempting buy.

Price check: $189 @ Best Buy

Toloco massage gun: was $75 now $39 @ Amazon

If spending over $100 on a massage gun isn’t quite your style, consider this wallet-friendly alternative from Amazon. It’s nearly 50% off right now. The Toloco massage gun is a great choice for folks curious about the benefits of at-home percussive muscle therapy. It also comes with a variety of attachments and a nifty travel case.

Price check: $49 @ Walmart