My favorite high-tech Helly Hansen jackets are up to 50% off right now for the holidays

If you've never heard of the Norwegian brand, Helly Hansen, let me be the first to congratulate you on your new favorite outerwear company. It gets damn cold in Norway during the winter, so it should be no surprise that Helly Hansen makes some of the world’s most technical cold-weather jackets. While prices are typically astronomically high, three of my favorite pieces are on serious discount right now, which is perfect if you are looking for last-minute holiday savings .

The men's Odin Pro Shield Hybrid Softshell Jacket is just $154 directly from Helly Hansen , marked down from $220. But even more impressive is this men's Helly Hansen Insulated Sailing Jacket on sale for $90 , which is 50% off.

Helly Hansen December jacket deals

Helly Hansen Odin Pro Hybrid Softshell: was $220 now $154 @ Helly Hansen

To score this deal, you’ll have to spring for the royal blue version of the Odin Softshell, which is easily the best-looking. An orange variant is also on sale for $165. This mid-layer fleece jacket was designed for search and rescue personnel working in harsh conditions. So I’m pretty sure it has the chops to keep you warm, too.

Helly Hansen Crew Insulated Sailing Jacket 2.0: was $180 now $90 @ Helly Hansen

Helly Hansen’s Sailing Jacket 2.0 requires no knowledge of nautical nonsense. It does, however, require a passion for lightweight and stylish synthetic puffers. You can score this deal in "Cloudberry" yellow.

Helly Hansen Crew Jacket: was $155 now $85 @ Amazon

To snag this jacket at its absolute cheapest (45% off), you need to go with the all-black variant in a small. That said, poke around because other sizes and colorways are also heavily discounted. For example, the same jacket in white and a size medium is on sale for $114, which is a great price for this surprisingly breathable wind and waterproof garment.