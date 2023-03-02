Mario Day 2023 is coming — here are all the deals to expect

Nintendo is giving Mario Day 2023 a power-up mushroom. The event, which celebrates Nintendo's mustached plumber, will last for a full month this year instead of just one day.

Mario Day 2023 traditionally kicks off on March 10. However, this year you'll be able to score Mario Day deals as early as March 5. That's when retailers will launch their Mario & Friends retail sale knocking $20 off select games featuring our favorite plumber. Consumers will also be able to save $40 on the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

Coming March 10: The Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle includes the Switch console and two red Joy-Cons. You can also choose a free game download ($59 value) of your choice Options include Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. The console will be sold by Nintendo and select retailers.

On March 10, Nintendo will release the Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle ($299). The console includes two red Joy-Con controllers, your choice of a free Mario game download ($59 value), and stickers from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which we named one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Shoppers who buy the special console will be able to download Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

While you can typically find Nintendo Switch deals any day of the week, Mario Day deals tend to offer slightly better discounts than your everyday savings. Other Mario Day promotional events to keep an eye out for include:

Mario Day 2023 sale events