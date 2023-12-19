Last-minute smart light deal is a must for making your home shine over the holidays

If there’s a time of year when you can light up your home like a Christmas tree, it’s now! Guests expect no end of bright, shining and merry lights when they visit over the holidays, so long as you avoid these 5 mistakes you’re probably making with your Christmas lights . And some of the latest smart light designs can let you do this, personalizing the theme of your home from a tap on your phone.

Trouble is, such lights are generally an expensive addition. But, not any more. You can now get the Govee 100ft RGBIC LED Strip Lights for just $45 from Amazon , down from $72. That’s the cheapest it’s ever been. This can make for a great addition to the home not just for the holidays, but all year round. Here’s why.

Govee 100ft RGBIC LED Strip Lights: was $72 now $45 @ Amazon

With 100ft of reach (across two 50ft strips), this smart light strip can be used to light up and accentuate all kinds of spaces, not limited to your furniture, desk, kitchen cabinets and bedroom. It sticks in place via adhesive for easy application and offers all kinds of light sequence combinations to suit your mood. It’s voice-controlled as well via Alexa and Google Assistant.

You can fix the Govee Strip Light wherever you like around your home, so long as it’s a dry, clean and flat surface. Bear in mind that this model does not come with a protective coating, so it’s not waterproof. Once in place, you can connect the Govee Home app via Wi-Fi and choose from a number of ‘scenes’ to set the mood. Through these, your strip can display multiple tones of color for full effect.

Or, if you really want to personalize things, you can set it yourself segment-by-segment. If that weren’t enough, you can even use AI to create themes from images you upload — so the room can suit your display.

Other great features include the 11 music modes on offer. With this, the lights will sync and flash in tempo to live music, with examples of reactions including piano keys, hopping and fountain. This is a brilliant addition if you’re hosting with background music, or to accentuate gameplay. While there’s a handy app to navigate all these customizations, voice control is available too via Alexa or Google Assistant for speedy access.

This might not be the first time you’re seeing such technology. Philips Hue offers a similar design with its light strip, although these generally come with a much higher price tag. For instance, the Philips Hue Indoor 6-Foot Smart LED Light Strip Base Kit with Plug comes in at $143 @ Amazon . Despite the similarities these are somewhat different products. This Govee model is an exposed light strip, which features more basic functionality — no gameplay/movie syncing. While Philips is a more premium design, with seamless functionality.

In my experience of testing the spherical table lamp from both brands, I have found that the quality feels a little more premium from Philips Hue on the whole. But, if you want the same impact without spending the big bucks, this Govee model is a good way to go. And its app is very approachable and fun to use nevertheless.

Considering these strip lights are the cheapest they’ve ever been, you’re not going to get a much better deal in time for the holidays. There’s no easier way to make a home look more festive.