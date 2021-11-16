Jabra Elite Active 75t just dropped to $152 in this Black Friday headphones deal

We're only 10 days away from the peak of Black Friday deals, meaning sales are getting more impressive as we inch closer to November 26. Retailers are already discounting their finest tech, including audio devices. So if you're on the lookout for a pair of wireless earbuds at a cheaper price, we've got you covered.

Right now, Amazon has the Jabra Elite Active 75t on sale for $152. That takes a healthy 27% off the original price, saving you $57 in total and making it one of the best audio deals that we've spotted so far. Make sure to act fast though, as stock isn't guaranteed to last long.

This deal takes 27% off the original price, saving you $57 in total. The Jabra Elite Active 75t is one of the best wireless earbuds on the market, featuring a 7.5-hour battery life (28 hours with the charging case), waterproof protection and a comfortable yet stylish design.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t rivals some of the best wireless earbuds on the market, and it's easy to see why. Fitness enthusiasts will love the comfortable build and the lengthy battery life, while the waterproof protection will certainly come in handy during workouts.



In our Jabra Elite Active 75t review, we were impressed with the impressive active and passive noise cancellation, lengthy battery life and the sleek yet durable design. And the 7.5-hour battery life (which also extends to 28 hours with charging case) is even better than that of the Apple AirPods Pro.

In fact, in our AirPods 3 vs. Jabra Elite Active 75t face-off, we concluded that even Apple's latest wireless earbuds doesn't stand a chance against the Jabra Elite Active 75t, thanks to its "terrific all-around performance, up-to-date features, and a stylish, yet sturdy design to boot."



Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the Jabra Elite Active 75t also benefits from its intuitive controls, which include two physical buttons on the front of each bud.

This deal is a real bargain which will get you an impressive pair of wireless earbuds for just $152. For reference, that's $22 less than the AirPods 3. However, audio devices have a habit of selling out fast, so hurry while the deal's still active.

