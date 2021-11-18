Insta360's Black Friday camera deals take up to 15% off these great action cameras

If you're on the lookout for a new action camera this year, then listen up — because Insta360 has got some great Black Friday deals for you.

The company behind some of our favorite action and 360 cameras is slashing the price of almost every model from Wednesday, November 24. From that date, the Insta360 One R 4K Edition will be cut by $45 to $254, the Insta 360 One R 360 Edition will drop by $64 to $365 and the Insta360 One R Twin Edition will get a $72 cut to $407, all at Amazon.

Want more? You'll also be able to buy the Insta360 Go 2 for $269, saving you $30, while the Insta360 One X2 will be reduced by $43 to $386.

Insta360 One R 4K Edition: was $299, now $254 @Amazon Insta360 One R 4K Edition: was $299, now $254 @Amazon

Deal starts at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 24. The Insta360 One R is one of our favorite action cams and also one of the best 360 cams, thanks to a flexible design that lets you swap out lenses to give it different abilities. In our review, we praised its innovative nature and excellent image stabilization. This deal gives you the camera plus the standard 4K lens and takes 15% off the usual price.

Insta360 One R 360 Edition: was $429, now $365 @Amazon Insta360 One R 360 Edition: was $429, now $365 @Amazon

Deal starts at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 24. Want to shoot 360-degree video in 5.7K resolution? Then look no further than the Insta360 One R 360 Edition. This deal gives you the camera plus the 360 lens and again takes 15% off the usual price.

Insta360 One R Twin Edition: was $479, now $407 @Amazon Insta360 One R Twin Edition: was $479, now $407 @Amazon

Deal starts at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 24. If you can't choose between the 4K and 360-degree lenses, this Insta360 One R deal gives you both, again with 15% off. This deal can also be had at Best Buy for the same price.

Insta360 Go 2: was $299, now $269 @Amazon Insta360 Go 2: was $299, now $269 @Amazon

Deal starts at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 24. Looking for a really, really small action camera? The Insta 360 Go 2 could be just the thing. In our review, we praised its improved image quality over the previous model and clever case that doubles as a remote. This deal can also be had at Best Buy for the same price.

Insta360 One X2: was $429, now $386 @Amazon Insta360 One X2: was $429, now $386 @Amazon

Deal starts at 9 a.m. ET on Nov. 24. The Insta 360 X2 is our favorite 360 camera, thanks to its combination of smart software and superb image stabilization. Check out our review for more info, but trust us — it comes highly recommended. This deal can also be had at Best Buy for the same price.

That's not all of the Black Friday camera deals Insta360 is offering — you can also get the One R 1-inch Edition for $467, down from $549 and the One R Ultimate Kit for $620 rather than $729.

The Insta360 One R is very much a GoPro rival with a difference, thanks to its ability to swap lenses. You can buy it with either a 4K or 360-degree lens, or get the twin pack which has both. The 1-inch version upgrades the optics with a large 1-inch sensor, while the ultimate Kit gives you everything: 1-inch sensor, 4K lens, 360 lens and accessories including a selfie stick.

In our Insta360 One R review, we praised its innovative design and excellent image stabilization, and it features high up in our list of the best action cameras.

The Go 2 is something else entirely, and in our Insta360 Go 2 review we described it as "a great device for those who want something in between a smartphone and an action camera, and smaller than both."

And then there's the One X2, which is our pick as the best 360 camera right now, offering innovative software, lots of features and great image stabilization.

All of the deals above come highly recommended — but if you want to look at some alternatives then head to our Black Friday camera deals hub for plenty more savings.