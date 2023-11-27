I'm a mattress tester, and these are the 3 memory foam beds I'd buy in today's Cyber Monday sales

Like Black Friday before it, Cyber Monday is an excellent opportunity to score some of the year's biggest savings on the best memory foam mattresses. As someone who's been covering Cyber Monday sales for the last 15 years, I know that it's not the end of the world if you miss the Black Friday sales. However, you don't want to wait too long as most Cyber Monday mattress deals will likely be gone by the end of the week.

As both a seasoned deal hunter and a product tester, I've reviewed many of the best mattresses firsthand. If you're in the market for a memory foam mattress this Cyber Monday, here's my list of the top three deals for you to check out before they're gone...

The best Cyber Monday memory foam mattress deals

Casper Original Mattress

Was: from $895

Now: from $671.25 at Casper



Summary: Casper is one of the most well-known bed-in-a-box brands, and its Original mattress is a good intro to its signature comfort. Per our Casper Original mattress review, you'll be availing of a softer mattress than advertised – we say it's more medium-plush than medium-firm. If you're a side sleeper or lighter in weight, you'll get on well with this one. The Casper Original also scores well in motion isolation, and a removable, washable cover makes cleaning it easy. Benefits: 100-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping and returns Price history: Casper is slashing 25% off most of its mattresses for Cyber Monday. We don't see Casper mattress deals too often throughout the year, and when we do the larger discounts are often reserved for the pricier models. Thus, if you're hoping to score one of Casper's entry-level beds at a great price, now's the time to buy. A queen Casper Original is $971.25 (was $1,295).

Siena 8-inch Memory Foam Mattress

Was: from $149

Now: from $126.65 at Amazon Summary: Siena is a sibling brand of Nectar, one of our favorite memory foam mattresses. We like the Siena quite a bit, too – in my Siena Memory Foam Mattress review, I note that it doesn't skimp on quality, despite its budget price. Now, this model featured here from Amazon is actually two inches shorter than the one I tried so consider picking this up for a small child or a petite adult. (It'd also be great for a guest bedroom.) Otherwise, spend a little extra for the 10-inch base model, which is still remarkably cheap at $399 for a queen at Siena. Benefits: 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: The 8-inch Siena Mattress is an Amazon exclusive. After 15% off, a queen is $254 (was $299). Prior to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it had never been on sale. Note that it's unclear whether returns are honored by Siena (which offers a 180-night trial) or Amazon (which offers a 100-day return window). Know what to expect when buying a mattress on Amazon.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress

Was: from $1,699

Now: from $1,189.30 at Tempur-Pedic Summary: Tempur-Pedic's most affordable mattress comes vacuum-sealed in a box, but it still provides that signature comfort for which the brand is best known. Consisting of three layers plus a moisture-wicking cover, the Tempur-Cloud will mold to the contours of your body for optimal pressure relief and balanced support. Just a warning that Tempur Material is prone to trapping heat – I mention this in my Tempur-Adapt Mattress review – and this model lacks any specialty cooling properties so for added airflow (and bounce), upgrade to a hybrid for an extra $140. Benefits: 90-night sleep trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping Price history: Tempur-Pedic is an iconic mattress brand. However, we don't see Tempur-Pedic mattress sales all that often so whenever we spot any money off, it grabs our attention. For Cyber Monday, all sizes of the Tempur-Cloud are $30% off, bringing a queen to $1,399.30 (was $1,999). You'll lose out on the white glove delivery and some of the bells and whistles that come standard with Tempur's pricier models, but if all you care about is owning a Tempur-Pedic mattress, the Tempur-Cloud should still serve you well.

Do you need a box spring for a memory foam mattress?

If you're shopping for memory foam mattress deals this Cyber Monday, you can take 'box spring' off your list of must-have accessories because you won't need one. Most modern mattresses are constructed so that they're plenty supportive on their own, even without a bed frame (though we don't necessarily recommend you do that).

If you have a platform bed or a proper wooden foundation with slats, your memory foam mattress will fit on top just fine with no box spring required. Also consider that using a box spring or another improper foundation with your memory foam mattress can void its warranty.

Of course, there is one exception to the rule – if you have a metal bed frame, you'll need a box spring for your memory foam mattress to help distribute your body weight properly.