I review smart locks for a living — these are the 5 best Black Friday deals

As more Black Friday deals continue to pour in I've seen some serious discounts taken off some of the best smart home upgrades. A smart lock is one of the most useful investments you can make to streamline your home security setup. I use one every single day to effortlessly enter my home.

If my parents or a friend need to enter my place while I'm out I can unlock the door remotely. And when my OCD starts acting up I can open an app or ask a smart assistant for the status of my door to see if it's locked or ajar.

I've spent the past five years testing smart locks and have purchased several throughout my life. Things you should keep in mind when looking for a good smart lock are its feature set, smart home platform compatibility and build quality.

Although any lock will break if you try hard enough you want a model that is ANSI/BHMA rated. This scale measures impact and toughness resistance with Grade 1 being the best and Grade 3 being acceptable. Below you'll find the smart locks that I recommend because they meet my standards and provide a variety of ways to control your door.

5 Black Friday smart lock deals I'd buy

August Wi-Fi smart lock: was $229 now $169 @ Amazon

Our favorite smart lock overall has been marked down by 26%; we love its ease of installation as it converts the interior half of your deadbolt without replacing your exterior lock. It automatically locks and unlocks your door and works seamlessly with every major smart home system. Best of all, you can still use your original door keys.

Aqara U100 Smart Lock: was $229 now $132 @ Amazon

The Aqara U100 Smart Lock is loaded with ways to access your home like a built-in fingerprint scanner, keypad app or mechanical key. Plus, you can unlock with your iPhone or Apple Watch, even if they're out of power.

Yale Security Assure Lock 2 with Wi-Fi: was $239 now $151 @ Amazon

The expansive support for multiple smart home standards makes the Yale Assure Lock 2 one of the best smart locks available. It works with Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit and SmartThings and most importantly Matter.

Schlage Encode Plus: was $330 now $299 @ Amazon

The Encode Plus has a higher price than the other smart locks I've tested, but it's also far more durable. It has the highest ANSI rating for locks to withstand heavy strikes and over 200,000 deadbolt cycles. This model has the same features as the competition but stands above it for its Apple HomeKey support. You can unlock the door just by pressing your Apple Watch (or iPhone) against it.