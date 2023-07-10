I review home security cameras for a living — here are the 5 best Prime Day deals I would get

Prime Day is nearly upon us, but you can already find deals on some of the best home security cameras and best outdoor security cameras, so you needn't wait until July 11.

I've tested dozens of security cameras over the years, so I have a pretty good sense of what makes for a camera you should pick up, and which aren't worth the price — no matter how steep the discount.

Below are some of my favorite picks, such as the Blink Outdoor (3rd gen), which is now just $49 on Amazon, a price drop of 50%. This is our favorite budget outdoor security camera, as you can place it nearly anywhere and get good quality video day or night.

Read on for some of my top picks, and be sure to check all of our Prime Day deals for sales on everything from TVs to AirPods.

Nest Cam (Battery): was $169 now $119 @ Best Buy

Our favorite outdoor security camera overall, the Nest Cam is currently $50 off in this Best Buy deal. One reason we gave the Nest Cam (Battery) such high praise was its excellent video quality, great battery life, and the fact that you get person, package, and vehicle detection for free — something that many other companies charge for. Of course, you will have to sign up for a subscription ($6/month) if you want to save videos, but the price could be worth it.

Blink Outdoor (3rd gen): was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

Our favorite budget outdoor security camera is currently 50% off in this early Prime Day deal. The camera runs on two AA batteries that will last for up to two years, and you get very good 1080p video for the price, as we found out in our Blink Outdoor review. You will need a Blink subscription ($3/month) if you want to use all of the camera's features, but otherwise, this is a great option for a cheap security camera.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

Arlo makes some of the best outdoor security cameras, and the Arlo Pro 4 is no exception. It delivers 2K video, HDR, and color night vision, and has a built-in spotlight to help illuminate things at night. This deal shaves $50 off its regular price; there are also deals on 2- and 3-camera packs, but the 1-camera deal offers the greatest discount. You will need an Arlo subscription (starting at $4.99/month) to get the most out of this camera, though.

Eufy eufyCam 2C Pro: was $319 now $199 @ Amazon

One of the hidden costs with many security cameras is that you need to also pay for a subscription to use all their features. Not so with the eufyCam 2C; this camera gives you person detection and video storage included. And, with a 2K resolution and night vision, you'll have a clear view of everyone. These wireless cameras also can last up to six months on a charge, too.