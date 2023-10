Hurry! This early Black Friday deal knocks Dell XPS 13 to just $599 — and it's selling out fast

Retailers have been launching early Black Friday deals every day this month. While there have certainly been a lot of mediocre sales, one of the best deals I've seen this week comes courtesy of Dell.

For a limited time, you can get the XPS 13 on sale for $599 at Dell. That's $200 off and the lowest price I've ever seen for the base XPS 13. Note: Dell oftentimes expires links to active deals. If you don't see the XPS 13 for $599, browse Dell's active deals section till you find it.

Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of our favorite overall laptops. Although we dislike that the 2022 model only has a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, it's still a capable machine for most users. In our XPS 13 (2022) review, we called it a good laptop for everyday computing and for streaming content. It packs a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 60Hz display, Core i5-1230U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Dell

Looking for more power? We named the Dell XPS 15 one of the best laptops you can buy. It's svelte and powerful enough for day-to-day work, with thin bezels that help the display shine. It's also packed to the gills with raw horsepower. The config on sale features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's one of the biggest dollar-off discounts we've seen for this machine.

For years, the XPS 13 has held a spot in our list of the best laptops. Unfortunately, Dell made some compromises with the 2022 edition. That's not to say it's a bad machine, but the pricier Dell XPS 15 OLED and the MacBook Air M2 offer more horsepower. That said, they're also significantly pricier.

Design-wise, the 2022 model is slimmer and lighter than the previous model, weighing 2.59 pounds and measuring 11.63 x 7.86 x 0.55 inches. It's a gorgeous machine, but our main gripe comes from the fact that it includes just a pair of Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports. Sure, there's an included USB-C to USB-A 3.0 adapter and a USB-C to 3.5mm headset adapter, but we would've preferred more ports instead of a bunch of accessories that could easily get lost.

On the positive side, the laptop sports a gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD InfinityEdge display that looks stunning from every angle. Battery life is also worth noting. On our battery test, which involves continuous web surfing with the display set to 150 nits of brightness, the XPS 13 lasted for an impressive 13 hours and 11 minutes.

Meanwhile, in our XPS 15 review, we called the machine a great MacBook Pro alternative. Although we reviewed the OLED model, the non-OLED model still makes for an epic machine. In our testing we found that the XPS 15 is not only capable of handling regular/everyday workloads, but it's powerful enough to play Steam games as well — if not better — than some of the best gaming laptops we've tested.