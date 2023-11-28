Hurry! This 75-inch 4K QLED TV deal is $400 off after Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday may be over, but a couple of the best sales have stuck around after the event. That includes this huge discount on a 75-inch QLED TV.

Right now the Vizio 75-inch P-Series 4K QLED TV is $798 at Walmart . It’s $400 off its usual price, making it a great deal for a QLED TV in this size. It’s one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals I’ve seen.

Vizio 75” P-Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,198 now $798 @ Walmart

The Vizio P-Series QLED TV provides impressive visuals with strong brightness, good gaming features and a great remote. In our Vizio P-Series Quantim X review , we said there's a ton to love about this TV, even though it produced so-so sound and viewing angles. All in all, it’s a good TV for the price that includes HDR/HDR 10/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos sound.

If you’re looking for a huge-screen QLED TV without spending a fortune, the Vizio P-Series is an excellent choice. In our Vizio P-Series review , we found that this TV produced strong picture quality with excellent brightness. It’s also a good gaming TV thanks to its 120Hz variable refresh rate and features like Auto Game Mode and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Plus, it has four HDMI 2.1 ports built-in for 4K gaming at 120Hz.

Adding to the multitude of features this TV has under its belt, it’s also compatible with Apple Home, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa, meaning it integrates easily with your smart home setup. Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast are built-in, so you can stream content from your other devices. There’s also a voice remote included.

Unfortunately, it's not all perfect. We found that the P-Series only had average sound and viewing angles. One of the best soundbars or the best cheap soundbars would help.