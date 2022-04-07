Hurry! TCL's amazing QLED TV is $290 off right now

April is proving to be a busy month for TV deals. QLED TVs in particular are enjoying steep price drops.

For instance, right now you can get the TCL 55-inch Mini-LED QLED 4K Google TV on sale for $659.99 (opens in new tab). That's $290 off and one of our favorite Best Buy deals this week.

TCL 55" Mini-LED 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $659 @ Best Buy

The TCL R646 uses mini-LED backlighting. That results in tighter lighting control to eliminate haloing and offer better brightness where it's needed. The TV also features built-in Google Assistant, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Chromecast, and Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support.

Although we haven't reviewed this TV, we're fans of TCL TVs. They make some of the best TVs on the market, especially when it comes to value.

