Hurry! Save up to $300 off the best foldable phones — plus up to $1,000 off via trade-in

Foldable phones are awesome, but they can definitely get pricey. If you'd like to get your hands on one, I've scoured the web and found some awesome sales on our favorite foldable phones.

Right now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $1,499 at Amazon, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is $799 at Amazon. This takes $300 off the Z Fold and $200 off the Z Flip, and they're seriously tempting deals considering the phones only just released earlier this year.

You can save even more on Samsung's foldable phones if you have something to trade-in. There's up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 5 at Samsung or up to $600 off the Galazy Z Flip 5 at Samsung via trade-in.

There's another foldable phone deal that deserves a shout-out, too. The Motorola Razr Plus is $899 at Amazon. It's $100 off its usual price.

Galaxy Z Fold 5: was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the best mobile for anyone looking for a phone and tablet combo. In our Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we welcomed the phone's thinner/lighter design and multitasking capabilities, but find it's a good phone only if it's your first foldable or if you're upgrading from a much older foldable. It features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X outer display w/ 60Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 50MP f/1.8 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 outer lens and 4MP f/1.8 inner lens.

Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy | $1,000 trade-in credit @ Samsung

Motorola Razr+: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

In our review , we called the Motorola Razr+ “the best designed clamshell foldable to date.” This phone features a 6.9-inch OLED FHD 165 Hz inner display and a 3.6-inch OLED 144Hz outer display, a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, and 256GB storage. The 12MP main (f/1.5), 13MP ultrawide (f/2,2) and 32MP (f/2.4) cameras are great for selfies and content creation.

Price check: $999 @ Best Buy

In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we concluded that it's the best foldable phone on the market right now. While it's an iterative upgrade over the Z Fold 4, it's thinner, lighter and offers strong camera and CPU performance. The displays are also vibrant and look smooth with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As for the clamshell-style foldables, we have a full rundown comparing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs the Motorola Razr Plus. We give the Motorola Razr Plus the edge for its stylish design, longer battery life and better software experience. It also has a larger, more usable outer display.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has an awesome camera system and speedier performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It's also $100 cheaper than the Motorola Razr Plus right now.

All the devices I've mentioned are excellent foldable phones, so you really can't go wrong here. However, if you're a big fan of Apple's smartphones, check out our iPhone deals too.