Hurry! Saatva's dual-sided organic latex mattress is up to $681 off in the after-Christmas sales for a limited time

Saatva's after-Christmas mattress sale is in full swing, cutting 15% off all purchases over $950. This discount is most impressive for Saatva's pricier builds – notably the Zenhaven Organic Latex Mattress, which is now up to $681 off. After a 15% savings, the price of a queen Zenhaven is $2,801 (was $3,295). Note that if you're looking for a twin or twin XL Zenhaven, our exclusive link for $400 off orders over $1,000 at Saatva will yield stronger savings for those sizes.

The Zenhaven has two firmness options built in (medium firm or soft) to appeal to various preferences – just flip it to the feel you want. Hot sleepers will find this organic mattress comfy thanks to its natural latex, organic cotton, and New Zealand wool – all of which are great at maximizing airflow and wicking away moisture. These materials are also beneficial for sleepers with airborne allergies since they resist mold, mildew, and dust mites.

Saatva ranks among the best mattress brands for its perks: a 365-night home trial, a lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery with optional removal of your previous mattress and foundation.

Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress

Now: $2,801 at Saatva Summary: Saatva is known for creating quality mattresses and the Zenhaven Latex mattress is no exception. This mattress has a unique flippable design which means you can enjoy both a medium-firm and soft mattress all in one. The medium-firm side is ideal for back and stomach sleepers who need extra support whilst the soft side caters to side sleepers who enjoy the luxury plush feel. Made using organic Talalay latex it offers excellent pressure relief and will contour to your body's natural curves without feeling like you’re sinking. It’s also a great choice for hot sleepers, who will find the breathable latex and quilted organic cotton cover keep them cool. Motion transfer is noticeable as latex is known for its bounce and whilst this is great for sleepers who move around a lot at night, those who share a bed with a restless sleeper may not get on with it. This mattress is also treated with Saatva’s exclusive Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment, which purports to stop the growth of bacteria, mold, and mildew – a bonus if you're prone to airborne allergies. Price history: Saatva is not a budget mattress brand but you'll rarely pay full price for any of their beds. Saatva mattress sales happen most months, and its current 15% off sale is a pretty good pre-Christmas treat from the brand – we don’t often see such large savings outside of sales events such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday. After a 15% discount, a queen-size Zenhaven falls to $2,801, which is a great price for a latex mattress (let alone one with dual sleepable sides). The largest savings is for an upper-flex king ($681 off), which is designed for adjustable base beds. If you're shopping for a twin or twin XL, stick to our exclusive link for $400 off orders over $1,000 at Saatva as it'll yield better prices. Benefits: 365-night trial | Forever warranty | Free white glove delivery

How long will an organic mattress last?

Buying a latex-based organic mattress usually comes at a hefty price, but in return, you'll get a bed that'll last you many years – if not decades. A top-quality latex mattress can have a lifespan of around 20 years, though you may find signs of wear and tear starting at the 10-year mark. However, properly caring for your mattress will help it last longer, as will investing in a good mattress protector.

The length of the mattress warranty can give you an indication of how long you can expect your bed to last. The longer the warranty, the more faith the company has in the integrity of its materials. Saatva is mighty generous in this regard, as it includes a lifetime mattress warranty with all of its beds (including the Zenhaven). You'll still want to read the terms of the warranty carefully as you'll need to pay for a portion of repair or replacement costs over time.