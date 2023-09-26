Hurry! iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro are free right now at Verizon

The release of Apple's new iPhone 15 has resulted in more iPhone deals than ever. If you're looking for a good bargain — and don't mind owning a previous-gen handheld — Verizon is offering a few epic deals right now.

For a limited time, you can get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for free at Verizon. To get this online only deal, you'll need to open a new line and sign up to Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan. Otherwise, this is one of the best deals I've seen on Apple's phones.

iPhone 14 Pro Max: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

It's no longer a flagship, but the iPhone 14 Pro Max is still an epic phone. In our iPhone 14 Pro Max review we said its clever Dynamic Island, powerful cameras, always-on display, and super long battery life (13 hours and 39 minutes) make it one of the best phones out there. It features a 6.7-inch OLED 120Hz display, A16 Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, and IP68 dust/water resistance. It also packs a 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Verizon is offering it for free with a new line and Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan. (No trade-in is required).

iPhone 14 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon is offering the iPhone 14 Pro for free when you open a new line and sign up for either Verizon's Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan. In our iPhone 14 Pro review, we said it's perfect for people who want raw power, but don't want a giant handset. It features a 6.1-inch OLED 120Hz display, A16 Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, and IP68 dust/water resistance. It also packs a 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

