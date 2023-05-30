Hurry! Amazon just slashed $400 off this 55-inch Sony 4K TV

Still haven't found the Memorial Day TV deal of your dreams? Not to worry, even though the holiday weekend is over, there are still plenty of great sales still running.

For example, the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K is $898 at Amazon right now. This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this TV after a $400 discount. Best Buy offers the TV for $899.

Sony 55” Bravia XR X90K 4K TV: was $1,299 now $898 @ Amazon

Amazon has slashed $400 off the Sony X90K, bringing it to its lowest price ever. Part of Sony's 2022 lineup of TVs, this set features HDR10/HLG/Dolby Vision support, Google Assistant/Alexa compatibility, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. Best Buy has the TV for $899.

In our Sony Bravia XR X90K review, we concluded that this is a solid midrange TV that delivers good all-round performance. It's an attractive deal coming in under $1,000 for the 55-inch model.

In our tests, the Sony Bravia XR X90K reached a peak of 1,027 nits of brightness, achieved a Delta-E score of 1.54 and covered 98.93% of the Rec. 709 color gamut. This TV handled dark and colorful scenes impressively, and fast action also looked great. 4K upscaling is excellent here, too.

The X90K is just about average when it comes to audio. The sound gets loud, and music, dialogue and sound effects came through distinctly. But if you're more of an audiophile, you'll probably want to pair this TV with one of the best soundbars.

We liked the Sony Bravia XR X90K as a gaming TV, though. We saw a low lag time of 17ms, and this TV has a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 support. Things improve if you're a PS5 gamer, as this TV supports Auto Genre Picture Mode and Auto HDR Tone Mapping on PS5.

This TV runs on the Google TV operating system, which makes it easy to find the content you're looking for. The included remote is sleek and well-designed, too.

The Sony Bravia XR X90K is a great TV, so I highly recommend picking it up now that it's at its lowest price ever. If you're looking for more options, check out our TV deals coverage.