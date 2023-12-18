Huge TV sale at Amazon — 5 last-minute TV deals that will arrive before Christmas

Christmas is less than a week away. But don't worry if you haven't scored the TV deal of your dreams yet. Amazon is running a huge sale on TVs right now, and they're also flagging which ones arrive on time for holiday delivery.

I've searched through all the deals and found 5 great TVs that'll arrive in plenty of time for Christmas based on my delivery location. (Make sure to log in and input your address to check they'll reach you in time.) My favorite deal of the bunch is the Hisense 65" U8K 4K Mini-LED TV for $898 at Amazon. It's $400 off, its lowest price ever and we rank it as the best TV on the market.

Keep scrolling to see the best TV deals that'll arrive in time for the holidays. For more, check out the best Amazon holiday sales this week.

Christmas TV deals — Deals that'll arrive fast

Amazon 43" Fire TV Omni: was $399 now $249 @ Amazon

Save $150 on this 43-inch Fire TV. This model offers 4K resolution, HDR support and hands-free Alexa. For movie lovers, the Fire TV Omni has Dolby Vision support and instant access to all the streaming services you could want via the slick Fire TV interface. It also offers deep Alexa integration and can be controlled with just your voice.

Hisense 55” U6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $579 now $349 @ Amazon

The Hisense U6K is the cheapest Mini-LED TV we’ve seen so far. The TV sports 200 local dimming zones and Hisense claims the TV will reach up to 500 nits of brightness. Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision Gaming and Dolby Atmos support are also included. (Note: This TV has a 60Hz panel and no HDMI 2.1 ports). In our Hisense U6K TV review, we said this was the best TV you can buy for under $500.

Samsung 65" Q60C 4K QLED TV: was $949 now $747 @ Amazon

The Samsung Q60C is a 2023 QLED TV that's available in sizes ranging from 32-inch to 85-inch. The edge-lit TV offers HDR10+/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, voice remote, Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant/SmartThings compatibility and an auto gaming mode. (Note: This TV has a 60Hz panel and no HDMI 2.1 ports). In our Samsung Q60C QLED review we said this was a good choice of TV for gamers or for use in a guest room.

Hisense 65” U8K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,399 now $898 @ Amazon

If you want a new 65-inch TV and don't want to overspend, the Hisense U8K Mini-LED TV packs a ton of premium features into a mid-ranged price tag. It offers a Mini-LED panel with a high peak brightness, beautiful contrast and colors, and support for a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It comes with an ATSC 3.0 tuner and support for IMAX Enhanced, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Price check: $899 @ Best Buy