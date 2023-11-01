Holy cow! Apple Watch SE just crashed to $109 in early Black Friday sale

If you're on the hunt for a cheap smart watch ahead of Black Friday deals season, we just found an incredible deal that you won't want to miss. In fact, it's so cheap we thought it was a typo.

Right now you can snag the Apple Watch SE 1st gen for just $109 at Walmart. That's $170 off and the cheapest price I've ever seen. And this is for the larger 44mm model, too.

Apple Watch SE 1st gen (44mm): was $279 now $109 @ Walmart

An Apple Watch for less than $110? You bet! When we first reviewed the original Apple Watch SE, we found plenty to like, including reliable heart rate and fitness tracking, a responsive interface and a huge selection of apps. But the price felt a tad high. That's no longer the case, making this a fantastic entry point into the world of smartwatches for just about anyone. And it runs the latest watchOS 10 software.

The Apple Watch SE 1st gen doesn't have all the latest bells and whistles, but it offers all the essential features you need for an unbeatable price. You can track your activity and heart rate with ease, as well as various workouts — ranging from tai chi and pilates to running and swimming. There's also a built-in compass for hiking.

Other highlights include the ability to take calls and reply to texts right from your wrist. You can also sync you music, podcast and audiobooks for when you're on the go, as well as use Apple Pay. And the Apple Watch SE is smart enough to know if you've taken a hard fall and call emergency services for you.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we really liked the design, large app library and responsive performance, but lamented the lack of an always-on display.

The Apple Watch SE 1st gen also runs the latest watchOS 10 software, so you can enjoy Smart Stack widgets, new watch faces and activate Control Center at any time by pressing the side button.

You don't get the faster S8 chip inside the newer Apple Watch SE 2 or new features like crash detection, but overall the Apple Watch SE 1st gen is a heck of a bargain at this price.

For more sales, check out our roundup of all the latest Black Friday Apple Watch deals.