Fire TV Stick 4K crashes to $22 ahead of October Prime Day

October Prime Day is just a week away, but Amazon isn’t waiting any longer to start heavily discounting its own products. First, the online retailer sliced money off a selection of Echo devices, and now it’s offering some epic deals on its popular Fire TV streaming sticks, and more specifically the Fire TV Stick 4K.

For a limited time, the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $22 at Amazon . That’s a sizeable discount of $27, and it drops the streaming device down to its lowest price ever. The regular Fire TV Stick is also on sale for just $19 . However, I’d strongly recommend opting for the 4K model as the standard stick doesn’t offer UHD streaming which isn’t a trade-off worth making just to save a couple of bucks.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K is a slim device that can turn any television into a streaming hub. Not only does it include

4K Ultra HD streaming with Dolby Atmos audio but it also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. It's currently on sale for just $22 ahead of the October Prime Day event.

With an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K you can turn any television into a hub for the best streaming services, even if your TV doesn’t offer any smart features itself. It’s an especially useful investment for cord-cutters looking to turn their television into a one-stop streaming machine. Plus, the device includes Dolby Atmos for excellent audio that sounds even better when coming through one of the best soundbars.

The Alexa Voice remote is also extremely useful. While our testing found the voice-search functionality to be a little spotty on occasion, being able to control your TV with just your vocal cords is extremely convenient. And it can make the task of navigating unwieldy streaming service interfaces a little easier, which is certainly nothing to sniff at.

Unfortunately, there aren't any deals yet on our favorite Amazon streaming device, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but at such a discounted price point the regular non-Max model is certainly worth considering. Alternatively, you could wait a few more days until Amazon's second Prime Day of the year officially begins on Tuesday, Oct. 10, as we expect to see even more discounts on Amazon's own devices during the event.