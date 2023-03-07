Early March Madness TV deal — snag this 55-inch Sony for $449

If you want a TV for March Madness and don't want to break the bank, this Sony 4K Google TV is a great option and one of the best March Madness TV sales around.

Right now, you can get the Sony 55-inch Bravia X75K 4K TV for $449 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). It gives you a great 4K picture for less than $500 and it comes with Google's Google TV smart TV operating system built-in. Given that Sony makes the best Google TVs out there, you know that it won't let you down.

(opens in new tab) Sony 55-inch Bravia X75K 4K TV: was $549 now $449 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you want a great 4K TV for under $500 it's going to be tough to beat this Sony TV deal. For $449 you get a 55-inch 4K TV with HDR10 support and Google's smart TV platform built right into the TV. Alexa works with it too. While it lacks some of the features of the best TVs we've tested, it's definitely worth the price.

The Sony Bravia X75K 4K TV isn’t on our list of the best TVs , but at a list price of $549, it was never going to compete with top-of-the-line TVs that cost thousands of dollars. However, it can definitely hold its own with the best budget TVs out there, and at $100 off there's never been a better time to buy one.

In fact, this is the lowest price we've seen for this TV. And while it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the Sony Bravia XR A95K OLED TV, it's a fraction of the price. You still get Sony's great build quality, Google Assistant and Alexa support, HDR10 support, Sony's 4K processor X1 which will upscale non-4K content to near 4K resolution and Google TV powering the whole thing.

If you're unfamiliar with Google TV, the smart TV operating system is the successor to the Android TV smart TV operating system, but it's also a massive upgrade. Google TV is sleeker, more intuitive and more capable than its predecessor. Google also just upgraded the Google TV user interface, so it's never been easier to use. If you want a smart TV, Google TV is a great option. Plus, you get a Chromecast built right into the TV.

Unfortunately, the Sony X75K’s audio won't be anything to write home about, but at $449 that's to be expected. If you’re serious about your TV’s audio, you might want to pick up one of the best soundbars . It'll take watching a movie or the big game to the next level — I personally think they're a must for any TV setup.

Again, this is definitely a budget TV. You don't get Dolby Vision support or a 120Hz refresh rate and the picture quality from the LED display won't compare to the best OLED TVs. But with Google TV powering the Sony Bravia X75K 4K TV, it'll be tough to find a better TV for $449.

Still, if you’re still looking for your perfect TV and this isn't it, make sure to stay tuned to our TV deals coverage.