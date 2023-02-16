Dell's Presidents' Day sale knocks the top-rated Alienware Aurora R13 to just $989

A good gaming PC rarely drops below $1,000. However, with so many early Presidents' Day sales available this week, we've spotted an epic deal on one of our favorite gaming rigs.

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware Aurora R13 w/ RTX 3060 Ti on sale for just $989.99 (opens in new tab) via coupon "GAMING10". (Enter the promo code during the checkout process). That's $600 off plus an extra $110 off via the coupon code, which makes for one of the best PC gaming deals we've seen. (Make sure to check out our guide to the best Dell coupons for more ways to save).

The Alienware Aurora R13 is our best gaming PC overall. It's stylish, features a chassis with plenty of ports/upgrade paths, and offers great performance for the price. This config features a Core i7-12700F CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 Ti CPU. Use coupon code "GAMING10" to knock its price to just $989.

The Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop is one of the best gaming PCs you can buy. In our Alienware Aurora R13 review, we said the desktop offers a healthy selection of ports and an easy to access side panel that unlocks to give you quick access to your PC's innards. The redesigned chassis also sports enough ventilation that even after gaming in 4K for hours, we only noticed a mild hum emanating from the PC

More importantly, we found that the powerful components inside the Aurora R13 give it more than enough muscle to handle pretty much any work you need to do on it, even with the base configuration.

