I test TVs for a living — and these are the 9 best Cyber Monday TV deals

In a sea of ultra-discounted Cyber Monday TV deals, it can be hard to know which one to pick. You obviously want to save some money, but you don't want to buy a TV that's not built well, either.

Let us help. At Tom's Guide we test TVs year 'round, and every model has to pass a rigorous testing process to earn a score between 0 and 5. Earning a high score means that a TV looks great and excels in areas like color accuracy, brightness, and more.

Want to save hundreds or thousands on a TV without compromising on quality? These are the best Cyber Monday TV sales on the best TVs of 2023.

Best Cyber Monday TV deals

Toshiba 75" 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a big modern TV on a small budget. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review, we said its color accuracy, low lag time and responsive Fire TV operating system make it a great value for budget shoppers.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: was $849 now $549 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a massive-sized television on a budget, this 75-inch Insignia model should do nicely. It's one of the best TVs under $500. However, despite its more affordable price, it still features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and it comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. It doesn't offer the premium features of some of the TVs on this list, but it's a great midrange buy.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

The LG A2 is LG's entry-level OLED, and we really liked it in our LG A2 OLED review. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Since it's a budget model, you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. But overall this is a solid OLED TV deal.

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.

Samsung 55" The Frame QLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $997 @ Amazon

Don't miss these excellent Cyber Monday deals on Samsung's lineup of The Frame QLED 4K TVs. Equal parts style and function, these QLED TVs feature an art mode that displays your favorite artwork, shows, movies and more. They also feature HLG/HDR10 Plus support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, auto gaming mode, and Samsung's Tizen operating system.

Samsung 55" S90C OLED TV: was $1,897 now $1,297 @ Amazon

Hot off the presses, the Samsung S90C OLED is the newest OLED TV from Samsung in 2023, and it competes with the LG C3 OLED. As we said in our Samsung S90C OLED review, the TV performs well above its price, competing credibly with higher-end sets from all the major manufacturers. Its enhanced brightness and generally deft color handling craft a picture that’s almost as good as you’ll see from sets that cost $1,000 more, and its other features, including an ATSC 3.0 tuner and tons of gamer-optimized functionality, only further seal the deal.

TCL 75” QM8 4K QLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,398 @ Amazon

The TCL QM8 QLED TV packs HDR10/HRD10 Plus/Dolby Vision IQ/Dolby Atmos support, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 and eARC, and Google Assistant compatibility. With 2,300 local dimming zones and TCL AIPQ Gen 3, TCL claims this TV will reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. We saw even better than that in our TCL QM8 review.